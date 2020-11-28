Mark Edwards: Tide dominates Auburn, and Saban feels fine (as he should)

TUSCALOOSA — Nick Saban wasn't on the sideline Saturday, but his Alabama football team did just fine without him.
The Crimson Tide bludgeoned the Tigers 42-13, and it easily could've been worse. Probably should've been.
Unless COVID-19 takes out more than just the head coach, Alabama won't be an easy matchup for anybody in the country. Not Florida. Not Clemson. Not Notre Dame. Not Ohio State.
Saban did join reporters for a postgame Zoom meeting, and it was a bit of an unusual news conference.
Because he is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, he conducted the meeting while sitting in his "recruiting room" at home, which he says can typically hold 60 to 70 people. It's for when recruits and their families visit, and the room can be used for "line dancing, playing pool and playing cards."
In the background, we could see the pool table and a big wooden elephant head on the wall. Saban said he couldn't really explain that elephant because his wife, Miss Terry, was in charge of decorating.
Saban said he feels fine. He no longer sounded stuffed up like he did Wednesday. He joked a bit with reporters, conceding that he yelled at the television plenty of times about plenty of times. He said he could hear Miss Terry cheering downstairs while she watched.
After 13 years of covering Nick Saban, we know this much: if he jokes, is sarcastic and sharp, he feels good about his team.
And he should feel pretty good about the 2020 version of the Crimson Tide. Here's why:
—Mac Jones is a pretty good quarterback. He had a rough week. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix called him a game manager, which didn't sound like a compliment. Also, Jones' childhood modeling photos came to light.
On Saturday, he was a model quarterback and managed Auburn's defense right out of the stadium.
He threw for 302 yards and five touchdown passes. Perhaps he suffers at times when compared to Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts, but keep in mind that he doesn't have the wealth of experienced talent at receiver that either of those two guys did.
If this is what a game manager looks like, who wouldn't want one?
—The Alabama defense looks worlds away from when it got embarrassed at Ole Miss, when the Tide gave up 48 points and getting gouged time and time again for big plays. Somewhere along the way, this group turned back into the type of fearful unit Alabama defenses usually are.
In the past 18 quarters, Alabama has allowed 33 points, including four field goals and three touchdowns. Auburn's one touchdown came late when the Tide's defense clearly was ready to go home and celebrate its victory. Saban probably yelled at the TV at least once or twice during that drive.
Alabama is especially tough against the run. Although SEC football is much more passing based than it used to be, it's still a good thing to keep teams from being able to run the ball.
The Tide is crushing the run. Auburn gained only 53 rushing yards on 23 carries in the first three quarters. The Tigers gained 67 in the fourth quarter when the Tide lost focus.
Alabama's pass rush is affecting the quarterback the way Saban wants, too. Nix burned the Tide by scrambling on occasion, but not enough to make a difference.
—DeVonta Smith is putting together one of the best receiving careers in SEC history. He's 15th in career catches (190), third in receiving yards (3,183) and first in touchdowns (35).
What's amazing is that he hasn't slowed down since Jaylen Waddle went down with a broken ankle against Tennessee.
Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy are gone after serving as mainstays the previous two years. Now Waddle is gone. But Smith still gets open, and Jones finds him, especially on deep throws.
He burned Auburn for seven catches for 171 yards, including a nifty catch-and-run play for a 58-yard touchdown. He also slipped past Auburn for a 66-yard touchdown. His longest before Saturday was 53 yards.
This came against a pretty good Auburn pass defense. The Tigers have locked down every good receiver they've played against this year … until Smith, who might be the best in the country, considering he really doesn't have anyone else to share the pressure.
—Will Reichard made all six extra points Saturday. He's made all 52 this season. Remember last year when Alabama missed more than everyone else in the SEC combined? Reichard has made all eight field goals this year, too.
He's Alabama's best kicker since Leigh Tiffin, who was a star for the 2009 national championship team.
—Najee Harris is a dominant running back. He runs angry and eventually gets his yards. He probably will end up breaking Derrick Henry's school record for career rushing yards.
—Bottom line: With Jones' deep balls, Alabama can score fast. With Harris, Alabama can score slow. Reichard can win a kicking battle. The defense isn't a pushover.
The 2018 and 2019 teams, with Tua in charge, were supposed to be two of the best in Alabama history. Actually, the 2020 squad may be more balanced and complete.
As Auburn found out Saturday.