Mark Edwards: Tide beats Auburn again, and Nick Saban would like for you to appreciate it

TUSCALOOSA — For a down season, 10 wins aren't so bad.
Neither is beating your chief rival by three touchdowns. Heck, No. 7-ranked Alabama even had a Hail Mary shot at making the four-team College Football Playoff, although No. 4 Texas Christian's blowout of Iowa State on Saturday likely closed and locked the door on that.
Still, everybody should have a down season like what Alabama has experienced this season, and Nick Saban clearly wishes more folks would appreciate that.
In an unusual turn, the Alabama coach spent part of his postgame news conference Saturday reminding his team's fan base that he has no use for "naysayers."
"This program was built on the positive," he said minutes after polishing off Auburn 49-27. "It was built on 95,000 coming to spring game. Everybody wanted to be part of that. It wasn't built on naysayers. It wasn't build on negative."
Of course, Saban is a victim of his own success. He's won six national championships at Alabama, but it's too easy to say, "What if Alabama could've stopped that last drive by Clemson six years ago?" Then it would be seven.
"What if the receivers didn't have so many drops last January in the championship game against Georgia?" Then it would be eight.
Including Saturday, Alabama has won seven of its last nine against Auburn, which is a really good stretch. The Tigers looked rejuvenated Saturday and behind interim head coach Carnell Williams, they challenged Alabama much more than they likely would have had Bryan Harsin not been fired a month ago.
Saban has won three straight against Auburn for the second straight time. The last time an Alabama coach managed that was Gene Stallings in 1990-92. Before that, Bear Bryant was 19-6 against Auburn, but even with the current stretch, Alabama is only 21-20 in the rivalry game since Bryant retired.
Still, it's easy to point and say, "Without that late interception and better defense against the run, that should've been a much bigger blowout."
In a sense, Saban follows that same style of logic when he speaks about his team's season. He points out that Alabama lost two games by a total of four points. If a few plays had gone differently, Alabama would be undefeated.
It's so easy to point at greatness and question how much greater it could've been.
Saban wishes you wouldn't do that. He's covered this before. In the past, when Alabama has struggled, he reminded fans on his weekly radio show that nobody cares more about trying to win than the players.
Fans in the room will clap. Funny enough a few of the clappers are the target of Saban's message. They miss the irony.
This year, Saban has found reason to deliver that message more than once. Again, it's a bit of a surprise that after beating Auburn comfortably, he feels it's necessary to go over it all again.
He worries that in the long run it could hurt what he's built. Will talented players, coaches and staff members want to join a program that has a fan base that has such sky-high expectations, there's no pleasing them.
"When people are negative and critical, it makes people wonder about the culture of the program," Saban said.
He added, "I don't think there's anything wrong with the culture here."
And there's nothing wrong with taking a moment to appreciate what Alabama has accomplished in the past 15 years or so.
Especially with the College Football Playoff expanding soon, which will make it harder for great teams to dominate, we probably won't see anything Alabama's current run for the rest of our lives.