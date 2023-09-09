Mark Edwards: This Tide team has issues, and Texas exposed them

TUSCALOOSA — Can Alabama rebound from Saturday's loss to Texas and compete for a national championship?
Well, that's hardly the question to ask right now.
Alabama has a whole lot of issues to solve before it can even start thinking about the remaining schedule, how the playoff voters will respond, whether they'll go to the Rose Bowl or Sugar Bowl semifinals, yada, yada, yada.
Man, this is a team with deficiencies. Series deficiencies. And 11th-ranked Texas exposed them.
In the past, whenever Alabama suffered a first loss of the season, it still looked like a national contender. They just had a ding on their record. That's all it was.
In 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017, the Crimson Tide lost but still looked like it could come right back and beat anyone. And it did. After losing once, those four teams didn't lose again.
This is different.
Saturday's 34-24 home loss to Texas was different.
This Alabama team is different.
It's a good team. It can be very good. But it's not great, like we expect Alabama to be every years.
It starts at quarterback, as unfair as it might seem to somebody like Jalen Milroe, who by all accounts is a good guy and a hard worker. After spending two years behind Heisman winner Bryce Young, Milroe wasn't the favorite to win the job, but he worked his rear end off and took it.
He's not a strong dropback passer. We've known that for a while. But, what's even more bothersome is he never looked comfortable throwing the ball Saturday.
He tossed a pair of interceptions, which led to a Texas field goal and touchdown. It's a bit surprising he didn't throw more. At least two off-target passes would've been 50-50 balls but they were off-target enough that neither his receiver or Texas defensive backs could reach them.
Wasn't offensive coordinator Tommy Rees supposed to have all this fixed before the season began?
Wasn't he the boy wonder from Notre Dame who would give Alabama a much more inventive and resourceful offense than it had in the Bill O'Brien days?
Milroe is a brilliant runner, but except for a couple of well-timed run calls, it usually seemed passing was the first option. Milroe doesn't seem like a pass-first guy, at least not now. Often Saturday, he played like a quarterback who was trying to deny his urge to run.
Well, guess what? Give into that urge, until the defense can do something to stop it. Isn't that Rees’ job to mold the offense around Milroe's strengths? Like his ability to run?
Also, the problems with the center-snap exchange were puzzling. It seemed as if Milroe was having to dig at least one snap each series out of the ground.
Starting center Seth McLaughlin started three games near the end of the season in 2021 and eight last year. Darrin Dalcourt was the No. 1 center at the start of both seasons but lost the job because of injury. He's now starting at right guard. Neither appeared to have much trouble before snapping the ball on target.
Alabama has a pretty strong offensive line, especially for running the ball. The Tide finished with 107 rushing yards Saturday to 105 for Texas. Alabama's figure figure should've been double what Texas put up, but with Milroe struggling to throw deep, why not aim to stop the run and let Alabama ruin itself with the pass? As the game wore on, those lanes closed for the running backs.
As for the defense, well-traveled, 65-year-old Kevin Steele is coordinating the Tide's unit, and that's all you need to know.
He's served as a defensive coordinator at five different schools, including Alabama twice. This is the third time he's worked with Saban. He seemed like the guy you call because the first half-dozen on your list tell you no.
And the Alabama defensive looked like it. At times, the Tide seemed structurally sound, which as when it allowed 13 points in the first three quarters. But, that fourth quarter was miserable. Three Texas touchdowns, and Alabama got stuck with a loss.
Part of the Tide's problem may be that it just doesn't seem to have as many difference-makers across the board as it had in the past. There aren't as many can't-miss guys, especially in the offensive skill positions.
The good thing for Alabama is that there's time to patch up its issues — at least enough to be serviceable.
And this year, serviceable might be good enough to get to the SEC Championship Game. The league just isn't as good this year as it's been in the past, except Georgia. They're still them.
But Alabama isn't Alabama. At least it isn't what we've seen from Alabama in the Saban era.