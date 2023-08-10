Mark Edwards: The new Jax State volleyball coach is worth getting to know

JACKSONVILLE — If nothing else, first-year Jacksonville State volleyball coach Derek Schroeder seems like a friendly, easy-going guy.
We may find out differently during the heart of the season this fall, but for now, it's hard not to like someone who even in the middle of a crazy schedule takes time to smile big, extend a hand and introduce himself, "Hey, I'm Dex."
After a long first day of practice this week, Schroeder eased himself into a chair and gave The Star plenty of time to get to know him a little. His players sat nearby, gobbling down a post-practice meal.
Schroeder came highly recommended after 14 combined years as a head coach at Samford and Mercer, and he was on athletics director Greg Seitz's short list from the start after Todd Garvey left following a five-year run in which he won two conference championships and a division title.
Schroeder won three conference titles at Samford and two at Mercer, and he wants to win matches at Jax State, too. But, he also talked about how he wants to have good people on his team. He emphasized that he hopes they'll enjoy their experience at JSU so that when their college days are done, they're not saying, "I don't want to pick up a volleyball ever again."
He's got a tough job ahead, and that good nature should serve him and his Jacksonville State players well.
Most of the Jax State roster from last fall are gone. Of the nine players who remained in the regular playing rotation all year, four completed their eligibility: Clair Ochs, Katie Montgomery, Lena Kinderman and Sophie Riemersma. Four others transferred: Zoe Gonzales (Mississippi State), Erin Carmichael (LSU), Courtney Glotzbach (Florida Gulf Coast) and Kylee Quigley (Mercer). Only one regular returned: defensive specialist Brooklyn Schiffli.
Four others who played sparingly also are back: setters Maddie Stayer and Kathryn Smith, and defensive specialists Luci Wilkinson and Parker Penicie.
Schroeder's first official day on the job was May 8, and he went to work immediately. He quickly hired an assistant coach and spent the next eight weeks rebuilding the roster.
There are two new players who were recruited to JSU by Garvey. Seven other newcomers were signed by Schroeder, including players from Turkey, Greece and Hawaii. He wasn't afraid to go where he could find talented players.
He compared the job this summer to "trying to drink from a fire hose."
Still, he's building a program and not just one team. He didn't want anyone who didn't fit what he thought would be best long term.
"We've got some really good people here," he said. "That was by design. Those kids who couldn't make it at another team because they had an attitude, we didn't look at those kids."
This is a similar approach to what Garvey and Rick Nold took when they coached Jacksonville State volleyball. They're two of the most successful JSU coaches of all-time, regardless of sport, and Schroeder is cut from the same mold.
Schroeder is good friends with Nold, who coached JSU during 2002-10 and won three conference championships before heading to Auburn. He is now the head coach at Bellarmine. Schroeder and Nold not only are golfing buddies, they run similar offenses, so they find sessions of shop talk useful. They got to know each other through Schroeder's best friend in the college coaching business, Virginia associate head volleyball coach Kris Grunwald, who is also good friends with Nold.
Schroeder is friends with Garvey, too. Garvey's younger sister, Casey Garvey, was the setter on Schroeder's first Samford team.
As for expectations for the 2023 Jax State volleyball team, Schroeder is careful not to give a certain benchmark, such as number of wins or placing in the Conference USA standings.
"Really, I just want them to grow and get better every week," he said. "If that means 20 wins or if that means 12 wins, who knows?"
If nothing else, it's clear that Schroeder likes his team and the players on it. He has raved about the five who returned from a year ago, and with good reason: all five seem like incredible people, especially Schiffli, who pretty much would've had her pick of schools if she had put her name in the transfer portal.
"I've surrounded myself with some pretty good kids, and I'm pretty happy about it," Schroeder said.