Mark Edwards: Spring Garden's Ace shines as more than just a good basketball player

BIRMINGHAM — Sports writers aren't supposed to have favorites. By the old standard of the business, we're supposed to be emotionless, passionless and expressionless.
That's not very much fun, to be honest. So, forgive me, but I have favorites. I love watching meaningful basketball games. I love watching great players.
And I love watching Spring Garden's Jaci Ace Austin, a sophomore point guard. In this week's state basketball Final Four, she was the best player, boy or girl, regardless of classification, and it's not just because of her Magic Johnson skills. She's got a rare mindset as well, and that's what sets her apart.
Her numbers will draw our attention first. Let's get those out of the way. They're certainly impressive. Playing in the Class 1A girls state championship game Thursday in Birmingham, she compiled 33 points, seven rebounds and five assists as Spring Garden won 62-39 over defending champ Marion County.
Even so, she has honed a game that's so complete, her basketball excellence goes deeper than those surface numbers. As the team's primary ball-handler and lead defender, she's most responsible for the stat that truly made the difference: Spring Garden forced 24 turnovers while making only six, outscoring Marion County 28-2 in points off turnovers.
Afterward, plenty of people talked about the play in which she drove down the lane, faked out a Marion County player and sank a left-handed layup with ease. My favorite play came earlier when an opposing player tried to keep control of the ball, but seemed less aware of where it was than Austin, who was defending.
At just the right time, Austin reached back and got her fingers on the ball. Just enough to deflect it. Next thing you knew, Spring Garden players were diving on the floor and came up with it. And it started with Austin knowing just where to reach and when to do it.
Locally, we've known Ace Austin for years. She was the little kid who sprinted all around while we talked to her family. Her mom and aunt (Dana Austin and Jana McGinnis) are the two best players in Jacksonville State women's basketball history. And, with McGinnis serving as JSU's softball coach, Ace always seemed to have the run of any field or court on campus.
We saw her pop up on the softball field, playing catch with the JSU players. Before football games, it wasn't unusual to see her slip into pass-catching drills with the Gamecocks’ receivers during warmups.
Nobody seemed to mind, and this child lacked no confidence. She conducted herself as if she belonged on that field. Even so, she always had a smile that said she hadn't forgotten what a thrill it all was.
Funny thing was that they never had to slow down those receiving drills to account for Ace. They tried to make sure they didn't run her over, but even if they had wanted to, they would've had to catch her first.
We all thought that when her turn came to put on a Spring Garden uniform, she would do great. With her mom and aunt, she had the bloodlines. With a father who serves as Spring Garden's head girls basketball coach, she would get the direction. With two caring older brothers like Riley and Cooper, she would learn to be competitive.
She appeared all set to bring more championships and more glory to Spring Garden's storied girls basketball history.
That's a tough load to carry. Still, in a sense, she's exceeded expectations. She has great basketball skills, but she also has a great basketball mind. It shows most when she's on the court, in the heat of the action, when mom, dad, her aunt and her big brothers can't be beside her to help.
How many college women's basketball coaches look at the best athlete on their roster and wonder what kind of player she would be if she had Ace Austin's brain?
The moment never seems too big for Austin. She has stayed grounded, and while her family deserves kudos for that, she has earned her share of credit for being a rare teenager who can handle all this attention with grace.
As a 5-foot-3 seventh-grader, she helped lead a Spring Garden team that came to Birmingham and won the 1A state championship. At the time, she deferred to her older teammates much of the time, but even so, she seemed ready to take over when needed.
Now, as a 10th-grader, she's taller (5-foot-7), stronger and more mature. The team doesn't need her to defer to others as much, and she's willing to lead when her teammates need it.
In postgame news conferences, she's no longer the shy girl. She's cool and confident with a winning smile. I'd say she's a future politician, but she's too honest.
She plays with a focus that most every player we saw in Birmingham lacks. She doesn't talk trash on the court, and I'm guessing it's because she's too into what's in front of her. Why talk about how great she is when she's busy showing instead of telling?
Ricky Austin says Ace learned how to handle the moment by hanging around aunt Jana's JSU softball team.
"She was in front of ESPN cameras before she ever put on a uniform for me," he said.
Maybe he's right. He tells a story about how Ace was in third grade, and she was on the bus with the Spring Garden girls basketball team after a loss in the state finals.
She tugged on her dad's arm and said, "Don't worry; we'll be back."
He asked her if he could hold her to that, and she said he could.
She's kept her word, and seven years later, I'm figuring he must be awfully proud of the basketball player she has become. But, he's much more likely to be more proud of the person she's growing up to be.