It's college football season, which means it's time for Southeastern Conference fans to fill our social media timelines with all their thoughts about how much they don't like CBS color analyst Gary Danielson.
Some of them wish fervently for a mute button just for Danielson. It's just a joke — nobody is seriously expecting anybody to develop some sort of control to filter out one announcer people don't like.
Then again, why shouldn't they expect something like that?
Maybe it's a bit much to mute just one announcer. If you still got the play-by-play guy, the broadcast wouldn't make sense whenever he responded to somebody you're not hearing.
With today's technology, couldn't networks, cable systems, dish providers, etc., give us the ability to mute the broadcast team, so that we get only the ambient sounds of the game?
I mute the sound whenever I watch ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball. The three people in the booth are cringe-worthy. I'd love to get the sounds of the game and not have to listen to them.
I mute the sound often when watching a college football game that's done by some broadcast team that knows little about the teams they're covering that day. Unfortunately, that's the case for most games these days. We don't just get the third- or fourth-string. Sometimes we're getting the ninth string. Often, they know little more about the teams than what they read in the press notes emailed to them during gameweek.
While we're at it, I don't think ever-popular NFL color analyst Tony Romo is all that and a bag of chips, either. Why can't I dump him from my TV?
Why in the world can somebody not make an announcer-mute button happen? It's unfair to dismiss unhappy fans by saying, "Oh, you're just mad because the announcers don't always say nice things about your team."
Viewers are paying through the nose to their cable/dish providers each month. They're not petulant children just because they don't like the person calling the game from the booth.