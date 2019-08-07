Iron Bowl teaser

I feel sorry for anyone in this state who absolutely insists on scheduling a fall wedding.

In the past, you could reach a compromise of sorts: both Alabama and Auburn usually played hum-drum non-conference opponents the week before the Iron Bowl, which allowed folks to have their fall weddings and left many, many football fans without a good excuse to skip someone’s nuptials.

That changes next year. The Southeastern Conference released its 2020 league football schedules, and on the week before the Nov. 28 Iron Bowl, Alabama will host Texas A&M while Auburn hosts LSU.

Let’s hope nobody already has set Nov. 21 as the date for their important day in 2020.

Nov. 14 should be fine, as Alabama is at home against Tennessee-Martin and Auburn will face Massachusetts at Jordan-Hare Stadium. (Yes, UMass has a football team, and it lost to Tennessee by only four points two years ago.)

The only other SEC game on the next-to-last weekend will be Kentucky at Georgia. That makes sense for them, because Georgia will play Georgia Tech and Kentucky faces Louisville on the final Saturday.

The Auburn/Georgia switch from November to October was reported months ago by multiple outlets, but the rest of the schedule was a bit of a surprise.

The Tigers no longer have to visit both Georgia and Alabama in a three-week period every other year, but the way things stand now, Auburn may be wishing it didn’t get what it wished for. For Alabama, if this format stays in place, the Tide will have to visit Texas A&M and Auburn back-to-back every other year.

Either way, that’s a hard row to hoe, especially if you’re lucky enough to make the SEC title game, which is played a week after the regular season ends. (Yes, it’s “row to hoe.” I asked an English teacher once. OK, more than once.)

But, what’s the solution? Others have it tough, too.

A&M now has to play four conference games in the last four weeks. The Aggies host LSU the week after playing Alabama. LSU closes by visiting Auburn and A&M back-to-back.

Certainly, the eyes of Alabama fans will zero in on their team’s last two weeks, but the SEC actually gave the Tide a break in another section of the schedule. In the past, Alabama had to face Mississippi State the week after playing LSU, a physical opponent usually ranked high enough to matter. The Bulldogs never could take advantage of the luck of that draw, losing the last 11 to the Tide, but they still often challenged Alabama much more than the talent gap warranted.

For those who say the conference protects Alabama to keep its best hope at a national title alive, there’s some ammunition for you, I guess. Maybe.

Also, the SEC still makes its teams play only eight league games apiece, while the Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 play nine. (The ACC plays eight.)

The effort to boost the non-conference schedule is more worthwhile than any push to increase the number of SEC games.

The eight-game schedule is fine, although Alabama’s Nick Saban would disagree. I’d rather see SEC schools facing a non-league Power-Five than watch Alabama add, say, Vanderbilt every year, or Auburn drawing, say, Missouri for a yearly game.

In 2020, Alabama will play Southern California, LSU and Texas will face off, and Arkansas visits Notre Dame. Tennessee is at Oklahoma, and there’s still the Florida/Florida State, Georgia/Georgia Tech, Kentucky/Louisville and South Carolina/Clemson rivalries.

SEC Schedules

Alabama Crimson Tide

DATE, OPPONENT

Sept. 5, vs. Southern Cal (Dallas)

Sept. 12, GEORGIA STATE

Sept. 19, GEORGIA

Sept. 26, KENT STATE

Oct. 3, at Ole Miss

Oct. 10, at Arkansas

Oct. 17, MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 24, at Tennessee

Oct. 31, Open Date

Nov. 7, at LSU

Nov. 14, UT-MARTIN

Nov. 21, TEXAS A&M

Nov. 28, AUBURN

Arkansas Razorbacks

DATE, OPPONENT

Sept. 5, KENT STATE

Sept. 12, at Notre Dame

Sept. 19, at Mississippi State

Sept. 26, vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)

Oct. 3, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

Oct. 10, ALABAMA

Oct. 17, LSU

Oct. 24, Open Date

Oct. 31, TENNESSEE

Nov. 7, at Auburn

Nov. 14, OLE MISS

Nov. 21, UL-MONROE

Nov. 28, at Missouri

Auburn Tigers

DATE, OPPONENT

Sept. 5, ALCORN STATE

Sept. 12, vs. North Carolina (Atlanta)

Sept. 19, at Ole Miss

Sept. 26, SOUTHERN MISS

Oct. 3, KENTUCKY

Oct. 10, at Georgia

Oct. 17, TEXAS A&M

Oct. 24, Open Date

Oct. 31, at Mississippi State

Nov. 7, ARKANSAS

Nov. 14, UMASS

Nov. 21, LSU

Nov. 28, at Alabama

Florida Gators

DATE, OPPONENT

Sept. 5, EASTERN WASHINGTON

Sept. 12, KENTUCKY

Sept. 19, SOUTH ALABAMA

Sept. 26, at Tennessee

Oct. 3, SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 10, LSU

Oct. 17, at Ole Miss

Oct. 24, Open Date

Oct. 31, vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

Nov. 7, at Vanderbilt

Nov. 14, MISSOURI

Nov. 21, NEW MEXICO STATE

Nov. 28, at Florida State

Georgia Bulldogs

DATE, OPPONENT

Sept. 7 (Mon.), vs. Virginia (Atlanta)

Sept. 12, EAST TENNESSEE STATE

Sept. 19, at Alabama

Sept. 26, UL-MONROE

Oct. 3, VANDERBILT

Oct. 10, AUBURN

Oct. 17, at Missouri

Oct. 24, Open Date

Oct. 31, vs. FLORIDA (Jacksonville)

Nov. 7, at South Carolina

Nov. 14, TENNESSEE

Nov. 21, at Kentucky

Nov. 28, GEORGIA TECH

Kentucky Wildcats

DATE, OPPONENT

Sept. 5, EASTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 12, at Florida

Sept. 19, KENT STATE

Sept. 26, SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 3, at Auburn

Oct. 10, EASTERN ILLINOIS

Oct. 17, VANDERBILT

Oct. 24, at Missouri

Oct. 31, Open Date

Nov. 7, at Tennessee

Nov. 14, MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 21, GEORGIA

Nov. 28, at Louisville

LSU Tigers

DATE, OPPONENT

Sept. 5, UT-SAN ANTONIO

Sept. 12, TEXAS

Sept. 19, vs. Rice (Houston)

Sept. 26, OLE MISS

Oct. 3, NICHOLLS STATE

Oct. 10, at Florida

Oct. 17, at Arkansas

Oct. 24, MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 31, Open Date

Nov. 7, ALABAMA

Nov. 14, SOUTH CAROLINA

Nov. 21, at Auburn

Nov. 28, at Texas A&M

Ole Miss Rebels

DATE, OPPONENT

Sept. 5, vs. Baylor (Houston)

Sept. 12, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI ST.

Sept. 19, AUBURN

Sept. 26, at LSU

Oct. 3, ALABAMA

Oct. 10, at Vanderbilt

Oct. 17, FLORIDA

Oct. 24, MIDDLE TENNESSEE

Oct. 31, Open Date

Nov. 7, at Texas A&M

Nov. 14, at Arkansas

Nov. 21, GEORGIA SOUTHERN

Nov. 26 (Thu.), MISSISSIPPI STATE

Mississippi State Bulldogs

DATE, OPPONENT

Sept. 5, NEW MEXICO

Sept. 12, at North Carolina State

Sept. 19, ARKANSAS

Sept. 26, TULANE

Oct. 3, TEXAS A&M

Oct. 10, Open Date

Oct. 17, at Alabama

Oct. 24, at LSU

Oct. 31, AUBURN

Nov. 7, MISSOURI

Nov. 14, at Kentucky

Nov. 21, ALABAMA A&M

Nov. 26 (Thu.), at Ole Miss

Missouri Tigers

DATE, OPPONENT

Sept. 5, CENTRAL ARKANSAS

Sept. 12, VANDERBILT

Sept. 19, at South Carolina

Sept. 26, EASTERN MICHIGAN

Oct. 3, at Tennessee

Oct. 10, at BYU

Oct. 17, GEORGIA

Oct. 24, KENTUCKY

Oct. 31, Open Date

Nov. 7, at Mississippi State

Nov. 14, at Florida

Nov. 21, UL-LAFAYETTE

Nov. 28, ARKANSAS

South Carolina Gamecocks

DATE, OPPONENT

Sept. 5, COASTAL CAROLINA

Sept. 12, EAST CAROLINA

Sept. 19, MISSOURI

Sept. 26, at Kentucky

Oct. 3, at Florida

Oct. 10, TENNESSEE

Oct. 17, Open Date

Oct. 24, TEXAS A&M

Oct. 31, at Vanderbilt

Nov. 7, GEORGIA

Nov. 14, at LSU

Nov. 21, WOFFORD

Nov. 28, at Clemson

Tennessee Volunteers

DATE, OPPONENT

Sept. 5, CHARLOTTE

Sept. 12, at Oklahoma

Sept. 19, FURMAN

Sept. 26, FLORIDA

Oct. 3, MISSOURI

Oct. 10, at South Carolina

Oct. 17, Open Date

Oct. 24, ALABAMA

Oct. 31, at Arkansas

Nov. 7, KENTUCKY

Nov. 14, at Georgia

Nov. 21, TROY

Nov. 28, at Vanderbilt

Texas A&M Aggies

DATE, OPPONENT

Sept. 5, ABILENE CHRISTIAN

Sept. 12, NORTH TEXAS

Sept. 19, COLORADO

Sept. 26, vs. ARKANSAS (Arlington)

Oct. 3, at Mississippi State

Oct. 10, FRESNO STATE

Oct. 17, at Auburn

Oct. 24, at South Carolina

Oct. 31, Open Date

Nov. 7, OLE MISS

Nov. 14, VANDERBILT

Nov. 21, at Alabama

Nov. 28, LSU

Vanderbilt Commodores

DATE, OPPONENT

Sept. 5, MERCER

Sept. 12, at Missouri

Sept. 19, at Kansas State

Sept. 26, COLORADO STATE

Oct. 3, at Georgia

Oct. 10, OLE MISS

Oct. 17, at Kentucky

Oct. 24, Open Date

Oct. 31, SOUTH CAROLINA

Nov. 7, FLORIDA

Nov. 14, at Texas A&M

Nov. 21, LOUISIANA TECH

Nov. 28, TENNESSEE

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

