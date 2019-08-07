I feel sorry for anyone in this state who absolutely insists on scheduling a fall wedding.
In the past, you could reach a compromise of sorts: both Alabama and Auburn usually played hum-drum non-conference opponents the week before the Iron Bowl, which allowed folks to have their fall weddings and left many, many football fans without a good excuse to skip someone’s nuptials.
That changes next year. The Southeastern Conference released its 2020 league football schedules, and on the week before the Nov. 28 Iron Bowl, Alabama will host Texas A&M while Auburn hosts LSU.
Let’s hope nobody already has set Nov. 21 as the date for their important day in 2020.
Nov. 14 should be fine, as Alabama is at home against Tennessee-Martin and Auburn will face Massachusetts at Jordan-Hare Stadium. (Yes, UMass has a football team, and it lost to Tennessee by only four points two years ago.)
The only other SEC game on the next-to-last weekend will be Kentucky at Georgia. That makes sense for them, because Georgia will play Georgia Tech and Kentucky faces Louisville on the final Saturday.
The Auburn/Georgia switch from November to October was reported months ago by multiple outlets, but the rest of the schedule was a bit of a surprise.
The Tigers no longer have to visit both Georgia and Alabama in a three-week period every other year, but the way things stand now, Auburn may be wishing it didn’t get what it wished for. For Alabama, if this format stays in place, the Tide will have to visit Texas A&M and Auburn back-to-back every other year.
Either way, that’s a hard row to hoe, especially if you’re lucky enough to make the SEC title game, which is played a week after the regular season ends. (Yes, it’s “row to hoe.” I asked an English teacher once. OK, more than once.)
But, what’s the solution? Others have it tough, too.
A&M now has to play four conference games in the last four weeks. The Aggies host LSU the week after playing Alabama. LSU closes by visiting Auburn and A&M back-to-back.
Certainly, the eyes of Alabama fans will zero in on their team’s last two weeks, but the SEC actually gave the Tide a break in another section of the schedule. In the past, Alabama had to face Mississippi State the week after playing LSU, a physical opponent usually ranked high enough to matter. The Bulldogs never could take advantage of the luck of that draw, losing the last 11 to the Tide, but they still often challenged Alabama much more than the talent gap warranted.
For those who say the conference protects Alabama to keep its best hope at a national title alive, there’s some ammunition for you, I guess. Maybe.
Also, the SEC still makes its teams play only eight league games apiece, while the Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 play nine. (The ACC plays eight.)
The effort to boost the non-conference schedule is more worthwhile than any push to increase the number of SEC games.
The eight-game schedule is fine, although Alabama’s Nick Saban would disagree. I’d rather see SEC schools facing a non-league Power-Five than watch Alabama add, say, Vanderbilt every year, or Auburn drawing, say, Missouri for a yearly game.
In 2020, Alabama will play Southern California, LSU and Texas will face off, and Arkansas visits Notre Dame. Tennessee is at Oklahoma, and there’s still the Florida/Florida State, Georgia/Georgia Tech, Kentucky/Louisville and South Carolina/Clemson rivalries.
SEC Schedules
Alabama Crimson Tide
DATE, OPPONENT
Sept. 5, vs. Southern Cal (Dallas)
Sept. 12, GEORGIA STATE
Sept. 19, GEORGIA
Sept. 26, KENT STATE
Oct. 3, at Ole Miss
Oct. 10, at Arkansas
Oct. 17, MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oct. 24, at Tennessee
Oct. 31, Open Date
Nov. 7, at LSU
Nov. 14, UT-MARTIN
Nov. 21, TEXAS A&M
Nov. 28, AUBURN
Arkansas Razorbacks
DATE, OPPONENT
Sept. 5, KENT STATE
Sept. 12, at Notre Dame
Sept. 19, at Mississippi State
Sept. 26, vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)
Oct. 3, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN
Oct. 10, ALABAMA
Oct. 17, LSU
Oct. 24, Open Date
Oct. 31, TENNESSEE
Nov. 7, at Auburn
Nov. 14, OLE MISS
Nov. 21, UL-MONROE
Nov. 28, at Missouri
Auburn Tigers
DATE, OPPONENT
Sept. 5, ALCORN STATE
Sept. 12, vs. North Carolina (Atlanta)
Sept. 19, at Ole Miss
Sept. 26, SOUTHERN MISS
Oct. 3, KENTUCKY
Oct. 10, at Georgia
Oct. 17, TEXAS A&M
Oct. 24, Open Date
Oct. 31, at Mississippi State
Nov. 7, ARKANSAS
Nov. 14, UMASS
Nov. 21, LSU
Nov. 28, at Alabama
Florida Gators
DATE, OPPONENT
Sept. 5, EASTERN WASHINGTON
Sept. 12, KENTUCKY
Sept. 19, SOUTH ALABAMA
Sept. 26, at Tennessee
Oct. 3, SOUTH CAROLINA
Oct. 10, LSU
Oct. 17, at Ole Miss
Oct. 24, Open Date
Oct. 31, vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)
Nov. 7, at Vanderbilt
Nov. 14, MISSOURI
Nov. 21, NEW MEXICO STATE
Nov. 28, at Florida State
Georgia Bulldogs
DATE, OPPONENT
Sept. 7 (Mon.), vs. Virginia (Atlanta)
Sept. 12, EAST TENNESSEE STATE
Sept. 19, at Alabama
Sept. 26, UL-MONROE
Oct. 3, VANDERBILT
Oct. 10, AUBURN
Oct. 17, at Missouri
Oct. 24, Open Date
Oct. 31, vs. FLORIDA (Jacksonville)
Nov. 7, at South Carolina
Nov. 14, TENNESSEE
Nov. 21, at Kentucky
Nov. 28, GEORGIA TECH
Kentucky Wildcats
DATE, OPPONENT
Sept. 5, EASTERN MICHIGAN
Sept. 12, at Florida
Sept. 19, KENT STATE
Sept. 26, SOUTH CAROLINA
Oct. 3, at Auburn
Oct. 10, EASTERN ILLINOIS
Oct. 17, VANDERBILT
Oct. 24, at Missouri
Oct. 31, Open Date
Nov. 7, at Tennessee
Nov. 14, MISSISSIPPI STATE
Nov. 21, GEORGIA
Nov. 28, at Louisville
LSU Tigers
DATE, OPPONENT
Sept. 5, UT-SAN ANTONIO
Sept. 12, TEXAS
Sept. 19, vs. Rice (Houston)
Sept. 26, OLE MISS
Oct. 3, NICHOLLS STATE
Oct. 10, at Florida
Oct. 17, at Arkansas
Oct. 24, MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oct. 31, Open Date
Nov. 7, ALABAMA
Nov. 14, SOUTH CAROLINA
Nov. 21, at Auburn
Nov. 28, at Texas A&M
Ole Miss Rebels
DATE, OPPONENT
Sept. 5, vs. Baylor (Houston)
Sept. 12, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI ST.
Sept. 19, AUBURN
Sept. 26, at LSU
Oct. 3, ALABAMA
Oct. 10, at Vanderbilt
Oct. 17, FLORIDA
Oct. 24, MIDDLE TENNESSEE
Oct. 31, Open Date
Nov. 7, at Texas A&M
Nov. 14, at Arkansas
Nov. 21, GEORGIA SOUTHERN
Nov. 26 (Thu.), MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi State Bulldogs
DATE, OPPONENT
Sept. 5, NEW MEXICO
Sept. 12, at North Carolina State
Sept. 19, ARKANSAS
Sept. 26, TULANE
Oct. 3, TEXAS A&M
Oct. 10, Open Date
Oct. 17, at Alabama
Oct. 24, at LSU
Oct. 31, AUBURN
Nov. 7, MISSOURI
Nov. 14, at Kentucky
Nov. 21, ALABAMA A&M
Nov. 26 (Thu.), at Ole Miss
Missouri Tigers
DATE, OPPONENT
Sept. 5, CENTRAL ARKANSAS
Sept. 12, VANDERBILT
Sept. 19, at South Carolina
Sept. 26, EASTERN MICHIGAN
Oct. 3, at Tennessee
Oct. 10, at BYU
Oct. 17, GEORGIA
Oct. 24, KENTUCKY
Oct. 31, Open Date
Nov. 7, at Mississippi State
Nov. 14, at Florida
Nov. 21, UL-LAFAYETTE
Nov. 28, ARKANSAS
South Carolina Gamecocks
DATE, OPPONENT
Sept. 5, COASTAL CAROLINA
Sept. 12, EAST CAROLINA
Sept. 19, MISSOURI
Sept. 26, at Kentucky
Oct. 3, at Florida
Oct. 10, TENNESSEE
Oct. 17, Open Date
Oct. 24, TEXAS A&M
Oct. 31, at Vanderbilt
Nov. 7, GEORGIA
Nov. 14, at LSU
Nov. 21, WOFFORD
Nov. 28, at Clemson
Tennessee Volunteers
DATE, OPPONENT
Sept. 5, CHARLOTTE
Sept. 12, at Oklahoma
Sept. 19, FURMAN
Sept. 26, FLORIDA
Oct. 3, MISSOURI
Oct. 10, at South Carolina
Oct. 17, Open Date
Oct. 24, ALABAMA
Oct. 31, at Arkansas
Nov. 7, KENTUCKY
Nov. 14, at Georgia
Nov. 21, TROY
Nov. 28, at Vanderbilt
Texas A&M Aggies
DATE, OPPONENT
Sept. 5, ABILENE CHRISTIAN
Sept. 12, NORTH TEXAS
Sept. 19, COLORADO
Sept. 26, vs. ARKANSAS (Arlington)
Oct. 3, at Mississippi State
Oct. 10, FRESNO STATE
Oct. 17, at Auburn
Oct. 24, at South Carolina
Oct. 31, Open Date
Nov. 7, OLE MISS
Nov. 14, VANDERBILT
Nov. 21, at Alabama
Nov. 28, LSU
Vanderbilt Commodores
DATE, OPPONENT
Sept. 5, MERCER
Sept. 12, at Missouri
Sept. 19, at Kansas State
Sept. 26, COLORADO STATE
Oct. 3, at Georgia
Oct. 10, OLE MISS
Oct. 17, at Kentucky
Oct. 24, Open Date
Oct. 31, SOUTH CAROLINA
Nov. 7, FLORIDA
Nov. 14, at Texas A&M
Nov. 21, LOUISIANA TECH
Nov. 28, TENNESSEE