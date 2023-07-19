Mark Edwards: Saban seems his normal, motivated, fun, sometimes-ornery self

NASHVILLE — Wednesday marked Nick Saban's 16th appearance at SEC Media Days since arriving at Alabama, and we're told that's a record for one coach at one school.
He turns 72 in October, and it's only natural to wonder how much longer he'll coach. It's probably fair to say he's got more years at Alabama behind him than ahead of him, but how many?
If anybody says they know the answer to that, and their name isn't Nick or Terry Saban, they really don't know. We keep guessing, and we're always wrong.
When asked about the age gap between him and new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who is 31, Saban said, "I still feel like I'm 39."
If I had to hazard a guess, I'd say it'll happen when he's not finding a way to have a little fun at events like Wednesday's, which the SEC is hosting at Nashville's Grand Hyatt Nashville. His job includes so much more than coaching practices and games, and when he's tired of all the other stuff, he'll head to the lake. As for Wednesday, he seemed his normal, motivated, fun, sometimes-ornery self.
"SEC Media Day is one of my favorites …," he began, although we understand it's anything but an actual favorite for him, "...because this means we are closer to football season."
As all of us have figured out through the years, Saban has a wicked, dry sense of humor. He loves to tell stories. Years ago, one of my colleagues used to joke about how much we enjoyed news conferences turning into "Storytime with Uncle Nick." Because of that, he's interesting to cover. Never dull.
When he took the stage Wednesday after SEC commisioner's Greg Sankey's flowery introduction was followed by a brief, limp playing of the Alabama fight song, Saban deadpanned, "That was quite a fanfare. I appreciate that."
He talked about his summer trip to Italy with his wife, Terry Saban, to celebrate their 50th anniversary.
"And I thought nobody would know us anywhere that we went, and we got 'Roll Tided' everywhere we went," he said. "Even in the Ferrari plant, we had a tour of the Ferrari plant and these cats don't even speak English and we're getting 'Roll Tide.'"
He joked that for two years he has tried to get out of this trip.
"Failed to be able to get out of it this year," he said. "Didn't really want to go. But it was a fabulous time. Fabulous. And I would recommend anybody do it. Lots of good culture, great architecture, art, a lot of good things to see."
Asked about his quarterback picture, which includes redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe, redshirt freshman Ty Simpson and redshirt sophomore Tyler Buchner (the Notre Dame transfer), Saban told a story about his grandmother.
"Grandma Saban used to bake the best cakes in the world, and I used to stand by the oven when I was a kid and say, 'When is this cake going to be done? When is this cake going to be done?'
"She said, 'If I don't let it go through and take it out of the oven too soon, it will turn to mush and it won't be a really good cake.'
"So I think we have to sort of let this develop and make sure we let the cake bake until somebody separates themselves."
Later, he was asked about his favorite cake: "Yeah, well, carrot cake. That's easy."
He spoke about his team Wednesday, saying a lot but revealing little. Fun stories about grandmother's cakes distract us from realizing there's no meat in his answer. It's hard to imagine he doesn't have a starting quarterback in mind, regardless of whether the cake is ready or not.
When he wasn't telling stories or making jokes, he pretty much gave the same answers we've all heard plenty of times before.
One interesting answer came to a question about attending his 16th SEC Media Days while at Alabama. (He also came to five when he was at LSU.)
He has spoken about his longevity a lot in the past, but he hasn't worded his answer quite like this — at least, not often.
"Every season is a new challenge," he said. "It's like you took a new job. You have returning players that need to develop new roles on the team, whether it's leadership or play a new position. And you have a lot of young players who are coming in that you need to develop to help them be able to play at a certain level so that you can accomplish some of the goals and aspirations that the team has for themselves in terms of what they want to accomplish, individually and collectively."
Saban hardly is the only coach who's funny at SEC Media Days. Arkansas’ Sam Pittman spoke about beer: "I like an old Hamm's beer, but it makes me burp a lot afterward."
When a reporter named Clark Brooks asked a question, Pittman brightened, "Garth Brooks?" When told it wasn't the country singer, a crestfallen Pittman replied, "Oh, I was getting ready to get your autograph."
Still, Saban is king, such as last year when he was asked for advice he would give to eight student reporters who would be covering Alabama's game against Texas: "There's nothing in my job description that qualifies me in any way to answer that question."
At another news conference, a reporter asked Saban how he defines "legitimacy”: "I could bring a dictionary with me in the future."
When we don't see that Nick Saban anymore, that's when he'll call it quits. And I don't think that Nick Saban is going away anytime soon. He'll outlast all of us.