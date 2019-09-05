Until recently, about the extent of my knowledge of NASCAR Cup driver Matt DiBenedetto was a pretty good follow on Twitter.
He's funny, down to Earth and likeable. He and his wife (also a good follow) seem to enjoy a fun running battle in which he good-naturedly pranks her.
Other than that, he also seemed like pretty much of an also-ran as a Cup driver.
From 2015-18 as a regular on the circuit, he never finished higher than 29th in the points standings. He never won a race or even finished in the top five.
This year, that's changed. He is now 22nd in the standings. In the last 10 races, he has finished in the top 10 six times, including three finishes in the top five. He was second at Bristol.
He's already got the ready-made, fan-friendly personality that works so well in this sport, and with him finding whatever it is he has found to produce like he has, he certainly should be one of racing's rising stars, right?
Nope, and that's a shame. On Aug. 13 — four days before the Bristol race — Leavine Family Racing informed DiBenedetto that he wasn't coming back for 2020. Unless a car opens up, he could be without a ride for next season.
Just as he has had that moment of "OK, I got it now."
In a visit to Talladega Superspeedway on Thursday, he spent a good bit of time with us media types and won over a few new friends. He even gave some of us rides around the track in a pace car, including me.
I loved that he complained about how the car would go "only" 117 mph.
He's a good guy and an improving driver. NASCAR needs guys like DiBenedetto on the circuit, and shame on Leavine Family Racing for not keeping him.