Mark Edwards: Rich Rod delivers faster than expected on promise of a tempo offense

MONTGOMERY — When's the last time Jacksonville State dominated a good team like this?
The Gamecocks opened the Rich Rodriguez era by running away from No. 10-ranked Stephen F. Austin 42-17 on Saturday, and it would've been worse had the weather not intervened. With 13:18 left in the fourth quarter, a beautiful day turned sour when a lightning strike within sight of the stadium forced both teams from the field. After a delay of almost two hours of waiting for the weather to clear, both coaches agreed that the combination of rain and lightning made it unsafe for the two teams.
Even though the game lasted only three quarters and change, we still got a pretty good look at the offensive tempo Rodriguez promised when he arrived as head coach nine months ago.
He said he wanted to go fast. He said he wanted tempo to be part of the team's DNA. He said he wanted to control the ball, gain first downs, run lots of plays and wear down opposing defenses.
JSU went fast — fast enough that as the game wore on, the Stephen F. Austin defense seemed less and less willing to continue. Early in the game, JSU trailed 17-7, and in the blink of an eye, the Gamecocks grabbed the lead and didn't appear ready to let up.
This isn't a bad Stephen F. Austin team, either. This group entered as a six-point favorite and probably will make the FCS playoffs again this year. They're probably overjoyed that JSU won't be waiting for them there. Because the Gamecocks are in transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision, they're ineligible for the FCS championship.
Rodriguez poked fun afterward how Stephen F. Austin "had a lot of injuries, but they were all on defense," suggesting they feigned getting hurt to slow the Gamecocks’ tempo.
Afterward, when guard/center Treylen Brown was brought forward to represent his team at a postgame news conference, we asked if the opposing defense grew tired. He broke out in a big smile that hinted he wanted to say a whole lot about that.
Instead of unloading, he just continued grinning while saying, "Yeah, they looked tired."
If nothing else, this looked like the offense that Jacksonville State quarterback Zion Webb was born to run. He runs like a deer and has a pretty decent arm for a guy who stands only 6-foot-0 and 200 pounds.
Rodriguez said Webb got a little too eager at the start. He threw bullets in the opening quarter, no matter how close the receiver was. His passes often sailed too high for anybody in the right jersey to catch. One of his early passes got intercepted, which set up one of SFA's two touchdowns. He finished 9-of-15 passing for 160 yards while picking up 59 yards on 11 carries. He scored a career-high three touchdowns.
JSU's offense wasn't supposed to look this good this quickly. The spring didn't go great, and in the preseason, the defense looked more complete than the offense.
When Webb opened preseason practice, he was ill and suffered flu-like symptoms. In addition to trying to recover while practicing in the August heat, he also was finishing a summer class. All of that took its toll, with Rodriguez saying that Webb "needed to get some sleep."
All preseason, Rodriguez kept saying that his offense had a long way to go. That seemed accurate to the amateur eye.
His goals are to run 90 plays and make 25 first downs, and that didn't seem realistic against a good team against Stephen F. Austin.
When the game was suspended, JSU had the ball and was up to 23 first downs and had run 65 plays. It's probably 50-50 whether the Gamecocks would have run 90 plays, but it's a near certainty they were going to blow past that first-down figure.
Rodriguez wanted to use plenty of running backs, and he did. On one 13-play touchdown drive, three different backs got at least one carry. Rodriguez also emphasized he would use the tight end more, which was a notable change for JSU, where tight end is usually a great place for anyone in the witness protection program to go.
Sean Brown caught a team-high four passes for 37 yards. He was targeted with seven passes, which led the team, too.
It certainly won't look like this every game, and Rodriguez still says JSU has a long way to go. But he was brought to JSU to lead the football program into the FBS era and do it with some style.
If nothing else, this tempo attack of his is fun to watch.
Although the Gamecocks aren't eligible for the FCS championship, they still can compete for the ASUN title. In the preseason, the league's coaches voted JSU fourth out of six teams, but I'm guessing they might wish to redo that.