Mark Edwards: Rich Rod brings to JSU what JSU needs now from its football coach

JACKSONVILLE — Almost 15 years ago, then-Alabama athletics director Mal Moore thought Rich Rodriguez was the right coach at the right time for the Crimson Tide.
Rodriguez turned down the job, sending Moore back to a previous candidate, Nick Saban, and the rest is history. That turned out best for Alabama, and it might've turned out best for Jacksonville State, too.
Now, JSU athletics director Greg Seitz has turned to Rodriguez, who he believes is the right coach at this time for the Gamecocks' football program. Chances are, he's right, and Rodriguez will follow in a line of JSU coaches who were the right people for when they were hired: John Grass, Jack Crowe and even Bill Burgess.
Those coaches filled a need JSU had at the time, and "Rich Rod" will do the same. With the school moving from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision, JSU didn't need another young guy with no college head coaching experience, even if there were candidates like that who might've made fine choices for JSU.
The Gamecocks didn't need a coach who would've used this as a trampoline job — stay one or two years and then bounce to a bigger, better job.
They needed Rodriguez, now 58, who has coached in the FBS at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona. With 37 years in college coaching, he's got experience and perspective, and he'll be a valuable voice as the Gamecocks navigate the transition from FCS powerhouse to trying to survive in deeper, murkier FBS waters.
He's also got enthusiasm, and that was evident to JSU fans who attended Tuesday afternoon's introduction of Rodriguez.
When asked if he considers this his last football coaching job, Rodriguez said "never say never," but he also spoke about "10 or 12 years at JSU." Later, when speaking privately with reporters, he mentioned this being the "twilight."
Of course, a bigger job might call, but it's really unlikely at this point in his career another Power Five job like Alabama, Michigan or West Virginia is going to be calling again. He'll stay, until it's time for somebody else to be the "right coach for right now."
Seitz said that more than 100 people applied for the JSU job. He wanted somebody who had a winning record and had coached at the "highest level." Rodriguez was one of 18 who Seitz interviewed by Zoom video conferencing.
The first conversation lasted about two hours. They spoke again through Zoom and then met in person. There was a fourth Zoom conversation, and Seitz said he offered Rodriguez the job last week.
Rodriguez was presented with his contract Tuesday morning for review, and no problems are anticipated. With incentives, his pay is expected to be more than $500,000 a year. Grass received $300,000 a year. With JSU moving to the FBS, it was expected the school would have to pay about $600,000.
Seitz said JSU is committed to hiring additional staff that's standard for FBS football programs, such as a full-time director of football operations, a video coordinator, and a strength-and-conditioning coach who works strictly with football.
Rodriguez has done all this, and it's nothing new for him to build the organization. Been there, done that, been given so many T-shirts, he could cover the backyard of the new house in the area that his wife, Rita Rodriguez, will begin looking for Wednesday morning.
Rodriguez wound up at a place like JSU after getting fired at Arizona after the 2017 season. Rodriguez, his wife and the University of Arizona were sued in federal court by a former administrative assistant in July 2019, but Rodriguez and his wife were dropped from the suit in November 2019. The assistant's suit against the school was dismissed in October 2021, with both sides paying their own costs and attorney's fees, according to an ESPN report.
JSU researched the case. So did Ole Miss before hiring him as offensive coordinator in 2019. So did Louisiana-Monroe before hiring him as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach in 2020.
None received information that said they shouldn't hire him.
In addition, Rodriguez has received criticism from his time at Michigan for how he and his staff used foul, degrading language. He even addressed that Tuesday during his introduction, saying he has worked to get better.
Seitz said afterward that while football coaches curse, if it goes overboard, it will be addressed.
Rodriguez is hardly perfect, but if he was, he wouldn't be available at JSU's level and price range. What is he? A good fit for where JSU is now.