Mark Edwards: Recalling JSU's greatest athlete who you may not know about

Who remembers Jacksonville State's Terry Owens, who was described in a 1966 Anniston Star article by then-sports editor George Smith as the "greatest athlete ever to wear a Jacksonville State uniform"?
From what I've read and been told the last week, if you do remember Owens, consider yourself lucky. Owens died in 2012 at age 68, and he sounds like he was a delightful person and talented and hard-working athlete.
Before the recent NFL draft, we researched former Jacksonville State football standouts who played professionally. Fortunately, because of pro-football-reference.com, it wasn't a tough job. That's where we came across Owens, who played offensive tackle for the San Diego Chargers, where he appeared in 132 games during 1966-75 and started 108.
His story fascinates me — even more so because so many people don't seem to know much about him.
"Terry was such a good man. What a wonderful life he led," said his cousin, James Thomas Owens, who played sports on the same high school teams as Terry Owens and lived only four houses down from him.
Great big Terry Owens came out of tiny Samson High School and signed with Alabama in 1962. At 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, he played tackle on the Tide freshman team, but he had the misfortune of not fitting what legendary coach Bear Bryant wanted in a lineman at the time.
Back then, NCAA rules limited substitutions. Most guys had to play both offense and defense. Bryant wanted lean, quick, durable athletes up front who could play all day. At the time, he rarely had linemen who weighed as much as 200 pounds.
Later in the 1960s, the rule was changed to allow unlimited substitution. Then Bryant really wanted big guys like Owens, but not before.
And make no mistake, Owens was huge.
"Terry blocked for me at Samson," James Owens said. "He played tackle on offense and end on defense. I was stocky, and I had large hands. When we got our class rings, mine was size 10, I think. I thought it was a pretty big ring because I had big hands.
"I showed it to Terry, and he took off his ring, took mine and dropped it right through his. His ring was so big, he could drop mine through it without touching. Everybody was having Terry do that with their rings."
James Owens said that even in baseball, his cousin couldn't hide his strength.
"We were playing Geneva, who was our big rival," James Owens said. "The stands were packed. They were ahead of us 5-3, but we had two men on base and Terry up to bat. He drove a ball all the way out to Highway 52. He was so strong, when he got a hold of one, it would go a long way."
When Owens got to Jacksonville State, he was placed at tight end and led the Gamecocks to the Alabama College Conference championship in the fall of 1964 and again in 1965 — his junior and senior years. He caught game-winning touchdown passes against both Troy and North Alabama and was named all-conference.
He also was allowed to play basketball and led his team to a pair of ACC championships. He set a school rebounding record in the 1965-66 season with 15.1 a game and was named Little All-America honorable mention.
The Chicago Bears took him in the 11th round of the NFL draft. Back then, the AFL was a separate league and had a competing draft. The San Diego Chargers picked him in the 11th round of their draft.
"Terry and his family didn't have a phone, so he gave those NFL teams our number," James Owens said.
"Whenever the Bears or the Redskins or the Chargers would call, I'd have to tell them, 'Wait just a minute.' Then I'd take dad's truck, drive down to Terry's house and bring him back. After he would get done, of course he would stay for dinner. Mother treated him like he was one of her own."
This is a year that the AFL became flush with television money, and teams were told to go find talent and pay for it. According to one of Smith's 1966 articles about Owens, the Chargers were willing to give him a bonus of $50,000.
Owens actually had been drafted in December 1965, but he had promised then-JSU basketball coach Tom Roberson that he would play basketball that season. The Chargers couldn't persuade Owens to sign until March 1966.
Owens was up to 239 pounds when he joined the Chargers, who him shifted to offensive tackle. He eventually got up to 270 pounds and became a full-time starter by his third season in 1968.
He locked down his spot until he got hurt in 1975. He had to give up football because of a bad back.
He was voted second-team all-conference in 1972 — two years after the AFL and NFL merged. Otherwise, he was fairly unassuming. The other offensive tackle was perennial All-Pro Ron Mix. Then it was Russ Washington, a first-round draft pick who turned into a Pro Bowl performer.
Even as an NFL regular, Owens apparently was still the same small-town guy from Samson.
"We used to go fly fishing," James Owens said. "Terry and I would fly fish, fish, hunt — that's what he enjoyed doing."
In his final season, the Chargers put forth Owens as their nomination for the NFL's man of the year award.
He apparently didn't allow opposing defensive linemen to rattle him. In a 1969 interview for the Chargers' game program, Owens talked about facing personalities such as Oakland All-Pro Ben Davidson and Denver's Pete Duranko.
"Davidson huffs and puffs at you," Owens was quoted as saying. "It's just hollering in the wind. Duranko got really mad at me once and called me names. It's all part of the game. There are no hard feelings after the game."
After Owens finished playing football, he eventually began selling insurance.
This is the part of the story where you find out why I wanted so badly to know more about this man.
He eventually landed in Decatur. James Owens said he isn't sure exactly when that happened, but probably after he married Allison, his second wife.
I worked at The Decatur Daily a long time before coming to The Anniston Star in 2013, a few months after Owens died. I did a lot of history stories over the years. If somebody in our area was a significant college athlete, I probably knew about them. If they had been a pro athlete, I absolutely knew about them.
I even found out about a man named Archie Wilson. Almost nobody knew he had played professional baseball decades earlier, including five games with the New York Yankees under Casey Stengel. I did and interviewed him for a story. A former Yankees and Angels pitcher named Eli Grba lived north of Decatur in Elkmont. Almost nobody knew about him. I did because he had sent a letter to our newspaper about a baseball camp, and I recognized the name. I interviewed him for a story.
So, here was an insurance agent, who had an office on Somerville Road that was a little more than two miles from our offices at The Daily. He was a full-time starter in the NFL for years.
And I never knew about him until about 10 days ago.
I told James Owens that story, and he consoled me by saying that his cousin just wasn't into being known for having played football.
"He didn't talk about having played in the NFL," James Owens said. "If someone mentioned football, he shied away from it."
Owens had one brief moment in the spotlight in the early 1990s among professional wrestling fans, who noticed that his picture on a 1970s football card looked an awful lot like a younger version of celebrated wrestler Hulk Hogan, whose first name was Terry, too. Although it was quickly disproven, an urban myth surfaced that Terry Owens and Hulk Hogan were the same guy.
Unfortunately, Terry Owens had a tough end to his life: "He took too many licks to the head when he played," James Owens said.
He suffered from the effects of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. It's not uncommon among former professional football players.
Even in death, Terry Owens wasn't finishing being a good guy. He donated his tissue to the Boston University School of Medicine and the Center for the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy.
His obituary read, "By participating in the groundbreaking medical research, Terry will be able to create knowledge and awareness that will make sports safer for all athletes at all levels of play, as well as facilitate research that will generate treatment and eventually a cure for CTE."
Others have come along since 1966 who might eclipse Owens as "greatest athlete ever to wear a Jacksonville State uniform." But, he still belongs in the conversation.