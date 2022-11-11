Mark Edwards' picks: JSU should inch closer to crown ASUN doesn't want Gamecocks to have

Alabama is licking its wounds after the loss at LSU last week, while Auburn has some hope after finally telling Bryan Harsin he was welcome to walk out the door, turn right to the parking lot, drive out of town and never come back.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville State remains the ASUN Conference's worst nightmare. The Gamecocks are on pace to finish with the best record in the league, although the ASUN already has determined it isn't giving JSU the championship trophy. The Gamecocks are in transition to the FBS, allowing them to award more scholarships.
Anyway, let's get to the picks:
No. 9 Alabama (7-2) at No. 11 Ole Miss (8-1): While we could pick over the offensive and defensive play-calling this year, that's not Alabama's issue this year. Typically, Nick Saban's goal is to build such a dominant team that the occasional questionable play call doesn't matter.
This year, the Crimson Tide just isn't that dominant. Games against Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee and LSU were decided by a combined nine points. Alabama beat Arkansas by 23, but that one was a five-point margin going into the fourth quarter.
Alabama has a generational quarterback in Bryce Young, but the offensive line has been good but not as great as in the past. The receivers are good, especially the underrated Ja'Corey Brooks, but nobody is uncoverable as some of the guys Alabama has had in recent years. Also, the defense is good, but is inconsistent against both the run and pass.
Don't be surprised for this one to come down to the last minute, with Alabama needing Young to do something great to win. ... Alabama 31, Ole Miss 30.
Texas A&M (3-6) at Auburn (3-6): The Tigers looked like a different team last week in a loss to Mississippi State.
Carnell "Cadillac" Williams was an excellent choice as interim coach, and at least in the short term, he has breathed some life into the team. It really was a no-brainer to fire Bryan Harsin, wasn't it, even though some of us (like me) didn't see after last season that Auburn should've cut its losses right away?
A&M and Auburn are fighting to see who's the worst team in the SEC West. We're giving the edge to the Tigers because this is at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and this isn't the same Auburn team we saw under Harsin. ... Auburn 23, Texas A&M 22.
Eastern Kentucky (6-3) at Jacksonville State (7-2): This looks like a much more competitive game than it would've appeared a month ago.
EKU has won three straight, including a 42-14 beatdown of Central Arkansas last week. Before that, the Colonels rallied from 13-0 down to beat then-No. 15 Southeast Missouri 28-23. That's their first win over a ranked opponent since beating then-No. 18 JSU in 2011.
Still, EKU hasn't been nearly as good on the road as it has been at home. And this one is JSU's final home game of the season. ... Jacksonville State 31, Eastern Kentucky 17.
Missouri (4-5) at No. 5 Tennessee (8-1): We found out last week that Tennessee isn't all that after all. Even after struggling so badly at Georgia, the Vols still lead the nation in total offense, and they still have more than enough to beat Missouri at home. ... Tennessee 45, Missouri 20.
No. 1 Georgia (9-0) at Mississippi State (6-3): Until somebody can prove otherwise, Georgia is without a doubt the best team in the country. It's hard to imagine the Bulldogs getting pressed too much by a team that needed overtime to beat Auburn. ... Georgia 38, Mississippi State 16.
No. 7 LSU (7-2) at Arkansas (5-4): We often made fun of LSU hiring Brian Kelly, partly because his Notre Dame teams flopped so badly in bowl/playoff games. We're finding out why his teams were in position to play those games in the first place.
Besides the special teams issues in the season-opening loss to Florida State, LSU isn't great in any particular area, but they're not bad in anything either. They can beat a lot of good teams, but of course, Georgia will wipe them out in the SEC title game. Then again, Kelly is used to big-game flops. ... LSU 31, Arkansas 24.
Kentucky (6-3) at Vanderbilt (3-6): Having Vanderbilt on the schedule is almost like having a bye week: you aren't going to lose. Keep an eye on Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who is 13th in the country in passing efficiency despite a rash of injuries such as a sprained left shoulder and turf toe. He has told reporters he's about 75 percent healthy.
He probably will be the first quarterback chosen in next summer's NFL draft. ... Kentucky 28, Vanderbilt 10.
South Carolina (6-3) at Florida (5-4): Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer can crow about how great South Carolina is, but Florida has more upside. Even with a mediocre 5-4 record, the Gators' losses have come to Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and a Kentucky team that was ranked at the time. ... Florida 28, South Carolina 20.
No. 25 Washington (7-2) at No. 6 Oregon (8-1): Just as Jalen Hurts helped his NFL draft stock by transferring from Alabama to Oklahoma, Auburn legacy Bo Nix likely has turned himself into a potential pro quarterback by leaving the Tigers for Oregon. He is sixth in the country in passing efficiency and has 22 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing.
It's unlikely anybody is slowing the Ducks, who probably will win out and then face Southern California in the Pac-12 title game, maybe with a playoff berth on the line.
Nix, a former five-star prospect, always seemed a bit overrated during his Auburn days, but now it's obvious the Tigers just never put enough good running backs, receivers and offensive linemen around him. ... Oregon 35, Washington 24.
No. 22 Central Florida (7-2) at No. 17 Tulane (8-1): The Green Wave is having its best year since 1998 when Rich Rodriguez was the offensive coordinator and Tulane finished the season at No. 7 in the nation. ... Tulane 31, Central Florida 28.
Last week: 6-4. Missed on LSU's win over Alabama, Texas' win over Kansas State, Florida's win over Texas A&M, and Notre Dame's victory over Clemson.