Mark Edwards: Once the league's defensive standard bearer, Alabama and its offense can outgun anyone

ATLANTA — Remember when this league was all about defense?
They say defense wins championships, and for decades and decades, "they" were the Southeastern Conference coaches and teams. When the league motto was "It just means more," the "it" was defense.
In 1992, Alabama won a national championship despite throwing for only 18 yards in a national championship showdown with Miami, which was a pass-happy team. In 2011, the top two teams in the SEC — and the country — played eight quarters and one overtime and managed only one touchdown between them. In a regular-season battle of field goals, LSU beat Alabama 9-6 in overtime in the regular season, but Alabama won the national title game 21-0 with one TD and five field goals.
In 2008, Auburn beat Mississippi State 3-2. Seriously.
This was SEC football. Tough, blue-collar defense.
That's all changed. This year's SEC Championship Game is the latest example as Alabama beat Florida 52-46. This isn't your grandfather's Southeastern Conference. It's not even your father's SEC.
These days, if you can't score, you can't win in the SEC. You no longer can hope your defense will carry the day. You have to do it on days when your defense is going to look at your offense and say, "Carry me," like a 4-year-old to his dad at the grocery store.
are days when your defense is going to look at the offense and say, "Carry me," like a 4-year-old to his dad at the grocery store.
On Saturday, the offense carried the defense all the way home and tucked it into bed with a championship trophy.
Afterward, Nick Saban looked over the stat sheet with 605 yards, seven touchdowns and 33 first downs, and he said the offense "answered the bell."
It used to be that Saban loathed ringing up 50 points on anybody.
In 1995, when Saban was at Michigan State, eventual national champion Nebraska put 50 on Saban's team in the opener, and it made him wonder if he was going to win a game all year. So, he always tried to call off the dogs before he scored 50. With the way his teams played defense, they never needed 50.
Saturday was the sixth time in 11 games this season that Alabama has scored at least 52. This time, Alabama needed all those points.
It isn't like the SEC never had good offensive teams, but in the switch to offensive-minded attacks, Alabama was perhaps the last holdout. We're not saying that Alabama didn't want to score, but the Tide wasn't willing to give over its game plan to offense the way other teams might.
Alabama still has a better defense than most teams, even though it didn't show Saturday. But, if college football was headed toward throwing the ball more and scoring lots of points, Nick Saban wasn't going to get left behind.
If he needed to throw the ball to win, he was going to do it — and with the way he recruits, it was a matter of time before he did it better than anyone else.
Then again, it isn't like Saban went into this unwillingly. He's not one of those who think of a 52-46 game as ugly football.
Once when Lane Kiffin was his offensive coordinator, Saban was asked during a news conference something about whether he was comfortable with Kiffin wanting to throw as much as he did.
Saban joked about wanting to throw it more.
At least, we thought he was joking. It doesn't seem as if he was.
Saban made his coaching reputation with defense, but in the past four years, he has had Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa — both starters in the NFL now. Now, he has Mac Jones, who's every bit as good a college quarterback as they were.
He has seven receivers in the NFL, and DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle will join them next year.
It used to be that if other teams started scoring like Florida did Saturday night, Alabama was sunk. The Tide couldn't manage fastbreak football. Alabama struggled to keep up.
Now, Alabama is making other teams try to keep up, and so far in 2020, nobody has.
Florida gave it a shot. The Gators were game, but Alabama had too much.