Alabama introduced Nate Oats as its new men's basketball coach Thursday, and he'll probably turn out to be a fine choice.
He's certainly enthusiastic. That can't be denied, and it's a plus. He "won" the press conference Thursday, if that still matters.
He seems sharp, too. He's got a great resume.
After only two years as an assistant coach at Buffalo, he was promoted to head coach when Bobby Hurley left to coach Arizona State. Oats proceeded to win three conference tournaments in four years — three more than Alabama has won in 28 years. Oats also won two NCAA tournament games — one more than Alabama has won in 13 years.
What's not to like about this guy?
Even so, count me skeptical.
Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne followed the same formula so many large schools do with football and basketball openings by hiring the hot, young name in the sport. Sometimes it works, but more often, it seems as if the reward is mediocrity.
Alabama already had plenty of mediocrity with Anthony Grant, then Avery Johnson. Why not try for something better? Why not try for someone with sustained college basketball coaching success?
What if Oats had waited, spent another year at Buffalo, and posted a .500 record? Would anybody have been interested in him then?
The last time Alabama hired somebody with sustained success, it was C.M. Newton in 1968. He had coached more than 300 games at little Transylvania in Kentucky. He stayed at Alabama 12 seasons, won three SEC championships and changed Crimson Tide basketball forever. He established standards that have lasted, so that even now, Oats will labor under them.
Then again, head coaching experience can be overrated. Wimp Sanderson succeeded Newton and outdid him in his 12 years on the job. He took Alabama to the NCAA tournament 10 times, won five SEC tournaments and is the school's all-time winningest basketball coach with 267 victories.
Before earning the promotion, Sanderson, who attended Thursday's news conference, had only been an assistant coach, although it was for 20 years at Alabama.
Oats probably will be fine. Maybe better than fine. Maybe he'll raise the bar, like Newton and Sanderson each did.
But, at the very least, it's worth asking why Alabama didn't hook somebody who already had proven he had more staying power.