Mark Edwards: Notre Dame is a dirty word for Alabama fans of a certain generation

These days, it's almost easy to divide the Alabama football fan base into two sections:
Those who grew up with Bear Bryant leading the Crimson Tide, and those who are younger and worship instead at the altar of Nick Saban. Those who remember when the Associated Press and coaches' polls awarded national titles, and those who have always known championships to be decided on the field.
Those who hate Notre Dame, and those don't.
For that first group, when No. 1-ranked Alabama (11-0) faces No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1) in the College Football Playoff National Semifinals on New Year’s Day, this is another installment of an on- and off-the-field rivalry that goes back decades.
If you're part of the second group, you might wonder why all the fuss. After all, Notre Dame hasn't been in Alabama's class for a long, long time.
Here's one man's attempt to describe the bitterness for you.
For that first group, Notre Dame was a thorn in Alabama's side like no other. Nobody thwarted the Crimson Tide like the luck of the Irish did.
They've played each other only seven times, with Notre Dame winning five.
The dislike began before the first meeting. In 1966, Alabama went 11-0-0, while Notre Dame went 9-0-1 … and was awarded the national championship in both major polls. Alabama, champions in 1964 and 1965, was third. Michigan State (9-0-1) was second.
Notre Dame and Michigan State played near the end of the year and tied 10-10. There was no overtime procedure, and the Irish had the ball last in regulation. Rather than try to drive for the winning points, Notre Dame ran out the clock to preserve the tie.
There's even an excellent book, "The Missing Ring," by Keith Dunnavant about that season.
“The two institutions occupied starkly different positions in American society in 1966, symbolizing the cavernous divide between North and South, between integration and segregation, between the scorn of the dominant media culture and the embrace of the dominant media culture,” Dunnavant wrote.
Alabama and Notre Dame finally met in the Sugar Bowl on a cold, miserable night in New Orleans on Dec. 31, 1973. The game was played in old Tulane Stadium, two years before the Sugar Bowl was moved inside to the Superdome.
Alabama was No. 1 and unbeaten. Third-ranked Notre Dame was unbeaten, too. The Crimson Tide already had been awarded the national title by the coaches' poll, which wrapped up its voting before the bowl games. At the time, bowls were considered semi-exhibitions.
The AP poll waited until after the bowl games to name a champion.
Notre Dame won 24-23, separated by a missed extra point by Alabama.
This was back when teams didn't throw much — Alabama and Notre Dame combined for 27 passes that night and 111 running plays. It was the 27th pass that doomed the Crimson Tide.
With 2:12 to play, Notre Dame led by one and faced third-and-nine from its own 2-yard line. Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian called for a pass play. It was an incredible gamble at the time, but quarterback Tom Clements made it work. He dropped back into his own end zone and hit backup tight end Robin Weber for a 35-yard gain. Weber had caught only one other pass all year.
His catch happened near the Alabama sideline, and it was so close to Bryant that in his 1974 autobiography, "Bear: The Hard Life and Good Times of Alabama's Coach Bryant," he wrote that he could've reached out and batted away the pass himself.
AP crowned Notre Dame as national champion, and the coaches' poll switched to post-bowl voting the following year.
The bad luck against the Irish didn't end there. Alabama and Notre Dame met again in the Orange Bowl the next year, and the Crimson Tide lost 13-11. An interception on Alabama's last drive snuffed a rally.
They faced off at Notre Dame in 1976, and the Irish won 21-18. With about four minutes left, Alabama's Jeff Rutledge was intercepted in the end zone. Running back Pete Cavan was wide open in the corner for what would've been a touchdown, but Rutledge didn't see him.
In 1977, they didn't play, but the Irish ruined another possible Tide title. The Nos. 1 and 2 teams lost their bowl games, while No. 3 Alabama and No. 5 Notre Dame each won. The next morning, crestfallen Crimson Tide fans discovered that voters in both polls awarded Notre Dame another national championship.
Notre Dame also beat Alabama in regular-season games in 1980 and 1987. Alabama won 28-10 in 1986. Through the years, you might've seen a photo or painting depicting Alabama's Cornelius Bennett laying out an opposing quarterback. It came from the 1986 game when Bennett hammered Notre Dame's Steve Beuerlein.
That one play summed up how the average Alabama fan felt about Notre Dame.
They didn't play again until the championship game to decide the 2012 national title. Alabama won 42-14, but this one was over early. The Tide led 28-0 at halftime.
Before the teams left the field for intermission, ESPN asked what fixes Notre Dame needed to make, and beleaguered and stunned Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly answered starkly, "Maybe Alabama doesn't come back in the second half."
That game — and that Kelly interview — was a bit of a cleansing moment for older Alabama fans.
For ESPN, that meeting eight years ago is the overriding history lesson going into tonight's game. Crimson Tide fans of a certain generation know better.