Ohio Valley Conference basketball teams are playing for their postseason lives this week at their annual league tournament in Evansville, Ind., and it shouldn't be that way.
If it were up to me — and it clearly isn't — I'd include Belmont (26-4), Murray State (26-4) and Jacksonville State (24-9) in my NCAA bracket right now. All three would challenge most any of the top teams in the country, and I'd rather see those three games than the ninth-place team from the ACC or the SEC's No. 8 team.
Murray State and Belmont will play for the championship Saturday, and while the winner will go to the tournament, the loser will be out of luck. Jacksonville State, which lost 76-74 to Murray State in tonight's semifinals, is out of the picture, too.
Joe Lunardi's updated mock bracket for ESPN includes only Belmont. Apparently, Joe already is conceding the OVC championship to the Bruins. He has them as a No. 12 seed, facing No. 5-seeded Virginia Tech in the first round.
Murray State isn't even among the first four out. The Racers are in the next four after that. Alabama, despite sitting in ninth place in the SEC, is among the last four in.
Lunardi has nine from the ACC, eight each from the Big Ten and SEC, and seven from the Big 12. Maybe the seventh- or eighth-best teams in those leagues really are better than the No. 2 team in most mid-major conferences, such as the OVC. Heck, Alabama played Murray State early in the season and won 78-72.
Even so, it's unfair for the NCAA selection committee to rely so heavily on analytics such as NET and Quadrant victories, which benefit schools in larger conferences. Those tools reward tough schedules, and Power-Five teams have a head start because their 16- to 18-game league schedule includes almost all what the analytics would consider tough games.
Mid-majors struggle unless their non-conference slate includes almost all Top 25 teams, and to get those schools to schedule them, mid-majors are almost always going to have to go on the road.
There should be more room for a mid-major team that has won lots of games than a team like Alabama that can't even finish in the top half of the SEC standings. I'd rather see Jacksonville State in the tournament than Alabama. The Gamecocks actually won — and did it consistently.