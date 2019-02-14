Don't know how you can make it hard to select teams for state high school basketball playoffs, but Georgia apparently has figured it out.
Our neighbors to the East have at-large berths decided with the help of power ratings, and because they've made it so complicated, they inadvertently published an incorrect bracket this past week on their website. When they fixed it, North Paulding's girls and South Gwinnett's boys found out they weren't in the playoffs after all.
For me, once you mention "at-large" and "power ratings," my eyes glaze over. High school basketball shouldn't be like the college game, which has given us RPI, NET and Quadrant wins.
Did Spring Garden's girls get credit for a Quadrant 1 or Quadrant 2 win when they beat R.A. Hubbard in Alabama high school regional play Friday? Who cares? They won, so they advance.
The Alabama high school playoffs don't have at-large berths, but they still give teams second and even third chances. If a team loses every regular-season game, it gets a second chance by getting to play in an area tournament, which the regular-season area champion gets to host.
If that winless team turns it around and reaches the area finals before losing again, it gets a third chance by advancing to the sub-regionals. Of course, it would have to play an area champion on the road rather than an area runner-up at home, but the whole path from start to finish is mapped out. It's all crystal clear.
We can pick over the Alabama High School Athletic Association alignments, such as a real puzzler in why Hanceville High School must send its boys team to Jacksonville State while there is a perfectly good regional right in Hanceville.
Still, the whole bracket is clear from the start. There's no such thing as a selection committee. Thank goodness. If you win the game in front of you, you benefit. It's as simple as that.