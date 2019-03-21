Yes, we know Ja Morant is a great player. We’ve known that for two years.
That's how long we've watched him play for Murray State. While the rest of the country went “ooh” and “aah” Thursday as he put up Morant-like numbers in an 83-64 NCAA tournament win over Marquette, we could say, “Seen it already. More than once.”
He had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists in the victory, and that marks only the ninth time somebody has produced a triple-double in an NCAA tournament game since assists became an official stat in 1984.
Even the NFL MVP @PatrickMahomes recognizes @igotgame_12 is special 💯 pic.twitter.com/1L1ylthwdV— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 21, 2019
The win is great for the Ohio Valley Conference, too. Each game an OVC team plays in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament is worth a payout of about $1.7 million to the league spread out over a six-year period. If Belmont could’ve squeezed past Maryland, it would’ve been a $3.4 million day for the conference. (The Bruins lost 79-77 despite having the ball and trailing by one with fewer than 10 seconds to play.)
So, Murray State’s win is good for Jacksonville State, because unlike schools in Power-Five leagues, OVC athletics programs can really use the extra cash.
Still, who can blame Jacksonville State for feeling a little irked as the nation fell in love with Morant? The Gamecocks spanked Murray State by 20 at home this season. JSU beat Murray at home last year, too.
In this year's OVC tournament semifinals, the game officials were a little quick at times to blow the whistle when they anticipated Morant was going to be fouled, including his game-winning three-point play in a 76-74 Murray victory.
JSU shot eight free throws in that game, while Morant shot 15 by himself. He ranks eighth nationally in free throws attempted. Getting to the foul line is one of his underrated skills. The nation didn’t see much of that Thursday as he shot only five free throws.
Maybe if we ain’t shoot 8 free... nvm 🤷🏾♂️😂— JB (@jbclip14) March 21, 2019
Morant certainly is a rare talent and deserves his moment in the sun. But, it would’ve been nice to see the country rave about, say, Jacksonville State’s Jason Burnell, if only the Gamecocks could’ve won the OVC tournament.