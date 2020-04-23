Mark Edwards: Miami is better landing spot for Tua than Cincinnati

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell couldn't pronounce Tua Tagovailoa's name during Thursday night's draft broadcast, but that's OK. He'll learn soon enough.
Tagovailoa went to the Miami Dolphins with the fifth pick of the first round, and this is probably the best landing spot for him. A catastrophic hip injury in November cost Tagovailoa a shot at the No. 1 spot, but given that would've meant going to Cincinnati, maybe this is the silver lining for the former Alabama star.
Neither place is perfect — by a long shot. Nobody is expecting either team in the Super Bowl soon.
But, for a young player like Tagovailoa, whose leadership is one of his biggest selling points, Miami isn't such a bad place to go. The Dolphins have 14 picks in this year's draft, including five in the first two rounds. Next year, they'll have four picks in the first two rounds.
This gives the Dolphins a chance to build a young core of players around Tagovailoa. He won't be asked to try to lead a veteran, settled group.
This is in his wheelhouse. He can make this work.
It's not perfect by any means, but not everybody can have the advantage of Patrick Mahomes, who joined a Kansas City Chiefs team that won 12 games and the division the season before he was drafted.
Baker Mayfield was picked by the Browns after they hadn't won a game. The Cardinals took Kyler Murray after winning three games. The Rams' Jared Goff and the Eagles' Carson Wentz joined seven-win teams.
At least the Dolphins went 5-11 last year. The Bengals, who were 2-14 last year, and top-pick Joe Burrow have more road to travel.
Now … let's see what Tagovailoa can do in the NFL.