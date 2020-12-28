Mark Edwards: Mac Jones does something not even Namath, Stabler, Starr or Tua did

Congrats to Alabama's Mac Jones. He accomplished something truly astonishing today.
He did something that only one other Crimson Tide quarterback has done — make the Associated Press first-team All-America football team.
Alabama has had some pretty good players behind center through the years, but Associated Press selectors typically have snubbed Tide quarterbacks.
The AP overlooked Joe Namath, Ken Stabler and Bart Starr. They didn't even make second or third team.
Pat Trammell, Jeff Rutledge, Steve Sloan and Steadman Shealy didn't make the team, either. Same for Richard Todd, Mike Shula, Gary Hollingsworth and Greg McElroy.
Harry Gilmer was a second-team choice in 1945. Jay Barker was third team in 1994. AJ McCarron was third team in both 2012 and 2013.
Jalen Hurts made third team in 2019 — as Oklahoma's quarterback, after transferring from Alabama.
In 2018, Tua Tagovailoa was a first-team pick by the American Football Coaches Association, The Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
Those are three of the five teams the NCAA uses to determine the consensus All-America team, and taking those three meant Tagovailoa was the consensus All-America quarterback for 2018. But the AP joined the Football Writers Association in picking Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray of Oklahoma as their first-team quarterback.
So, who was the lone Alabama quarterback to make first team? Go back to 1935, and Riley Smith was listed as the first-team quarterback. Back then, quarterback was a different position in most offenses. Sometimes it essentially was interchangeable with fullback. It was the halfback who often was the star passer.
In 1934, Alabama's star passer was Millard "Dixie" Howell, and he was a first-team AP selection, although he was listed as a halfback. Stanford's Bobby Grayson was first-team quarterback that year, although he sometimes played fullback. In 1935, Grayson made first team again … at fullback.
Who would've thought that after all these years, Alabama finally would break the Associated Press quarterback ceiling with Mac Jones, a guy who wasn't necessarily a big-time recruit?