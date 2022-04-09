Mark Edwards: JSU offense looks 'gross,' and Rich Rod is determined to fix it

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State is making moves in athletics, and in the coming years, the infrequent visitor may not recognize much from the school's Ohio Valley Conference days.
The Gamecocks are moving to the Football Subdivision, the football stadium is undergoing renovations, and by 2023, JSU will play in Conference USA.
They've got a new football coach in Rich Rodriguez, and don't be surprised when he brings a higher grade of talent to the program.
After Saturday afternoon's spring game, it's clear that shift for more talent will be a bigger priority on offense, rather than defense.
Make no mistake — the Gamecocks are pretty good on defense, even though two of the most productive players on last season's roster (Nicario Harper and D.J. Coleman) have left the program for greener pastures in the transfer portal.
But the offense is struggling. It's struggling with the quicker pace of Rodriguez's offense, and it's struggling to produce at the level Rodriguez wants.
The offense has made progress this spring, but after Saturday's game, Rodriguez lamented that "we're back at square one." He called it "gross" and said he wasn't happy with the offense's effort.
He was so bothered by how the offense looked Saturday that he even forgot to hand out the traditional PayDay candy bars. That's a little thing he does afterward, where he'll call out a guy's name, the team claps for the player, and an assistant coach tosses a PayDay to the honored player. Rodriguez's joke is that he's obviously not allowed to give a financial payday, but he can make everyone smile by tossing out a few candy bars.
He mentioned afterward that he was more interested in sprints than candy bars, and it was easy to see why.
JSU didn't divide into traditional teams Saturday, as it was simply the offensive players in white jerseys and the defense in red. Although the Gamecocks didn't keep score on the scoreboard, it took the offense most of the 100-play day to catch up to the number of points the defense put up.
On the second play, defensive back George Steele returned an interception for a touchdown. Later, a fumble resulted in a safety. A snap over the punter's head and out of the end zone gave the defense another safety.
Brenton King kicked a 36-yard field goal, and quarterback Zion Webb found Ahmad Edwards for a 35-yard touchdown pass, cutting the defense's unofficial lead to 10-9.
When the offense was allowed to start 25 yards from the end zone, JSU managed five field goals: two by King from 39 and 50 yards, and three from Alen Karajic from 34, 39 and 34 yards. Matt LaRoche rushed 2 yards for another touchdown.
At the end, JSU ran three 2-point plays but couldn't score on any of them.
That isn't to say nobody from the offense looked good. Wide receivers P.J. Wells and Perry Carter did some good things. So did Webb. Running back Ron Wiggins caught a screen pass and broke a handful of tackles on his way to about a 30-yard gain.
On defense, Malik Feaster, Derrick Carter and Luke Jackson did good things in the secondary. Jaylen Swain had a sack. Steele, of course, was solid. Safety Jeremiah Harris gave JSU the kind of leadership and performance it needs.
Both kickers did well. Karajic held the job the past two years. King was Georgia Tech's kicker from 2017-19 and was inconsistent. He transferred to JSU last year and is getting a shot at the job this year.
Running back might be the most hotly contested job, as it has been in the past. A half-dozen guys got action Saturday, including Uriah West, Pat Jackson, Josh Samuel, junior college transfer Anwar Lewis, Wiggins and LaRoche. West and Wiggins looked the strongest, but keep in mind that this was a basic scrimmage of a little more than an hour.
At quarterback, Webb probably has an edge over Matt Caldwell, but N.C. State transfer Aaron McLaughlin is a four-star prospect, and we're hearing a lot of good things about incoming freshman Te'Sean Smoot from Ohio.
No matter what, guys who play this fall on offense are going to have to catch on. For those that don't, there's the transfer portal — coming and going.