Mark Edwards: JSU never quit, but Auburn had too much in NCAA tourney showdown

GREENVILLE, S.C. — When asked last week about his sterling record against Auburn's Bruce Pearl, Ray Harper cautioned that their teams aren't in the same league anymore.
Back when they were in the same NCAA Division II conference, Harper won 13 of 16 meetings. On Friday, they met again. Pearl's Auburn squad is the Southeastern Conference champion, is seeded No. 2, and has a pair of future NBA players in his lineup. Harper now coaches Jacksonville State, which won the ASUN Conference and plays smart, solid basketball.
Harper has some good players, but there's nothing like Auburn's Jabari Smith or Walker Kessler in his locker room. They truly are in another league from anybody JSU has.
Smith is a rangy 6-foot-10 freshman with long arms who is great at everything. Kessler stands at 7-1 and maybe the best inside defender in college basketball. Good luck getting anything up and over him. Around them are the typical collection of athletes and role players that you'll always find on a major college champion, but Smith and Kessler are the clear difference-makers.
So, when Auburn sent Jacksonville State home with an 80-61 loss in the first round of the NCAA tournament, this was all about who the Tigers have in their lineup and who JSU doesn't. Pearl has Smith and Kessler, and Harper doesn't. Those types of guys don't come play in places like the ASUN Conference very often.
"Tell Bruce to enjoy them the next few weeks because he won't see them much after that unless he goes to an NBA game," Harper said.
And, as Harper pointed out, it isn't like you can coach up your guys in practice on how to handle guys like that.
"You can't simulate that size and length in practice," he lamented afterward.
Smith sank four 3-point shots. At one point, when Auburn forced JSU to switch defenders to keep everyone guarded, Smith found himself on the right wing with 6-1 JSU junior Jalen Finch guarding him. Automatic 3-pointer.
Late in the game, he missed a 3-pointer from the same spot, chased down the rebound, went down the lane and dunked over JSU's Brandon Huffman, a 6-10 player who is a high-quality basketball talent. But he was no match for Smith.
Unfortunately for Huffman, he'll feature in plenty of highlights for the rest of the tournament. The video clip of Smith dunking over him won't go away soon.
When Auburn's K.D. Johnson was asked what he thought about the dunk, he practically shouted, "Oh my God, I was just about to ask y'all that. Did y'all see that? That was crazy."
Kessler scored only 13 points but he grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked nine shots. At one point, JSU's Demaree King found himself driving down the lane and one-on-one with Kessler. King gives up 13 inches in height, but what the heck? With Kessler on his right, King tried stretching out his left arm and throwing up a shot that probably didn't have a great chance of going in but might avoid the looming Kessler.
We never found out whether it would go in or not. Kessler reached over and slapped down King's shot straight into the floor.
And it wasn't like JSU just kept trying to challenge Kessler over and over. That he blocked nine shots when he didn't have that very many opportunities is the stat of the day.
When JSU ballhandlers went through the lane, they didn't look for the shot and instead focused on rifling the ball to any teammate open outside the 3-point line. If JSU was going to pull off the upset, the 3-pointer was the way to go.
For a while that worked. JSU led 24-22 with 5:39 to play in the first half, and the Gamecocks had made five 3-point shots.
But Auburn was going to be Auburn, which is an aggressive, harassing defensive team. With Kessler backstopping you, why be afraid somebody might drive by you, right?
The Tigers took off and led 39-27 at halftime, and then to open the second half, they scored the first seven points. After getting five 3-pointers in the first 15 minutes of the game, JSU made only three in the remaining 25.
The Gamecocks never quit, which gave Harper some satisfaction afterward. He mentioned that twice.
He also pointed out what this team accomplished: the first conference regular-season championship since JSU moved up to NCAA Division I in 1995; the first win by anybody at Liberty in two years; the third bid to any postseason tournament in six years; the second NCAA tournament berth in that stretch.
"They're leaving a legacy," Harper said. "That's what you want when you go play somewhere. I'm going to hang a banner. They've asked, where's their team picture going to be?
"And they've earned it."