Mark Edwards: JSU belongs, regardless of how Gamecocks got here

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jacksonville State is firmly in the NCAA tournament, and the Gamecocks have no reason to apologize to anyone.
They're not in by a technicality.
They earned their spot, fair and square.
No, they didn't win their conference tournament, but neither did Auburn, Baylor, Duke, Kentucky, Texas Tech, Purdue or Wisconsin. All of those teams are top-three seeds in their regions, and nobody is asking them to hang their heads in shame for their place in the 68-team field.
Like it or not, the overriding storyline for JSU in this year's tournament is how the Gamecocks got here. During JSU's appearance at the NCAA tournament news conference Thursday in Greenville, JSU players Jalen Gibbs, Darian Adams, Brandon Huffman and Kayne Henry fielded 16 questions in their 15-minute block, and six of the first 11 related to them getting an automatic NCAA bid without having won the ASUN Conference tournament.
Only one of the 16 questions was about JSU's first-round opponent, Auburn, which the 15th-seeded Gamecocks will play Friday at 11:40 a.m.
Thank goodness several of the reporters found Henry's London-bred accent fascinating. Mercifully, him growing up in England and playing ball in the U.S. drew three straight questions near the end.
Here's how JSU is in the tournament, if you haven't followed the story: JSU lost in the ASUN Conference tournament semifinals to Jacksonville University on March 5, and Bellarmine beat Jacksonville in the tournament finals March 8. Ordinarily, Bellarmine would've received the ASUN's automatic NCAA bid as the tournament champion, while JSU would've been left to hope for an at-large invitation.
But Bellarmine is still in the four-year window of transition to NCAA Division I, and because of that isn't eligible for a spot in the NCAA tournament. The automatic bid went to the league's regular-season champion, which was Jacksonville State.
The thing is that mid-major leagues such as the ASUN usually get only one team into the tournament. So, a team can get hot for a short period of time and win its league tournament, and that will trump a team that has shown sustained excellence over the course of the season.
For teams like Auburn, Duke and Kentucky, it doesn't matter at all that they did in their conference tournaments. They're in deep, competitive Power-Five leagues, and they can lay a great big egg in their conference tournaments and not pay a price.
In fact, Auburn and Kentucky got No. 2 seeds, which is better than the team that won the SEC tournament, Tennessee, a No. 3 seed.
I've always felt that those mediocre teams that get hot in the conference tournament are the ones getting in the field on a technicality. JSU won its league, which is the first time the Gamecocks have done that as a Division I school. During the regular season, they went 5-0 against the other four of the ASUN's top five teams.
And, it wasn't like they flagged the ASUN tournament on purpose, figuring Bellarmine would bail them out.
In reality, it was a confusing experience. JSU's coaches and players faced Jacksonville that night thinking that if they lost, their NCAA chances were done. After the loss, JSU coach Ray Harper addressed his team in the locker room, telling them that they likely will get a chance to play in the NIT.
When he walked out, Daniel Porter, the terrific sports information director for JSU men's basketball, stopped Harper and told him that if Bellarmine won the crown Tuesday, the Gamecocks would go to the tournament.
Harper had to turn around, go back into the locker room and say, "Scratch what I said earlier, guys …"
Even I was confused, until a minute after the buzzer sounded, when JSU associate athletics director Josh Underwood leaned over my seat on press row and said, "There's something you need to know."
And, besides, if you don't feel JSU belongs, then consider it cosmic justice for 2019. That JSU team went 24-9, including 15-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference. They went 3-0 in the regular season against Belmont and Murray State but lost to Murray in the league semifinals on a late call that was controversial, to say the least. (Be careful about mentioning that game to Harper, as you might give him a nervous tick.)
Belmont and Murray made the NCAAs, but JSU didn't. That JSU deserved to be in the field.
Although there were plenty of questions Thursday about how the Gamecocks made the field, none was rude. One question referenced whether the JSU players had a "chip on their shoulder" to prove they belong.
"Yes, we definitely have that chip on our shoulder, from coming into a conference, after switching from the OVC last year, we haven't quite got the respect we felt that we deserve," starting center Brandon Huffman said. "To have the year that we've had despite not having that, that's kind of been a theme for us."
During Friday's game, nobody on the floor, on the sidelines or in the stands is going to care about how JSU got here. If you're watching at home, however, expect it to be mentioned a time or two.