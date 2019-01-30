Former Jacksonville State men's basketball coach James Green is a fine person who worked hard at his job, but if the purpose in firing him in 2016 wasn't just to win more ballgames but to rejuvenate interest in the program, it's worked — and then some.
Counting only Ohio Valley Conference games, Jacksonville State's rank a respectable fourth out of 12 teams this season in home attendance. That's according to the numbers the league publishes on its website along with all the other relevant individual and team statistics for the season.
If JSU sells out Thursday's game against Murray State (not out of the question), the Gamecocks could shoot up to second. In home attendance, nobody in the league is catching Murray State, the OVC's basketball attendance Goliath.
Not bad, considering JSU has the smallest arena in the league at 3,500 seats.
JSU was seventh last year after finishing 10th in Harper's first season in 2017.
Under Green, JSU's best finish in OVC-game attendance came in 2009, his first season, when the Gamecocks were sixth out of 10 teams. In 2010, JSU dropped to eighth, then ninth in 2011. (Thank goodness for Eastern Illinois.)
In 2012, with the conference adding Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, even EIU couldn't help as Jax State finished last at 11th. The Gamecocks weren't bad that year, either, as they went 8-8 in the OVC and played in the league tournament.
In 2013, 2014 and 2015, with Belmont now in the league, JSU finished 10th out of 12 teams in league-game attendance each year. In 2016, the Gamecocks dropped to last.
It helps to win ballgames, which Harper has done — notably the OVC tournament in 2017. But, the Gamecocks offer hope now, too. Win or lose Thursday against Murray State, that's not going away soon.