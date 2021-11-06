Mark Edwards: John Grass was a winner for JSU, in more ways than on the field

JACKSONVILLE — Zerrick Cooper doesn't gush.
As Jacksonville State's record-setting senior quarterback, Cooper gets called upon to talk to us reporters a lot, and when he does, he can be a lot of different things. He can be playful. He can be funny. He can praise teammates and sometimes even poke at them a bit. He sometimes has strong opinions. He's always honest. He's always interesting.
But the one thing he never does is gush.
Until Saturday.
His football coach at Jacksonville State, John Grass, is leaving by what Grass calls a "mutual agreement" with the school. Saturday's 40-25 win over Abilene Christian was his last game, and the day turned into a bit of a celebration of Grass, who has six conference championship rings in eight seasons on the job.
So, after the usual questions about Grass' last day, Cooper was given a chance to talk a little bit more about the game itself — JSU's strong day running the ball, his breaking a record for most rushing/passing touchdowns combined in school history, and the Gamecocks winning for the first time in nearly a month.
He obliged, but quickly switched: "Honestly, we did it for Coach Grass. We know how much he loves the game, how much he loves Jacksonville. I feel like if we went out and lost the game, we would've let him down. He would've went out in a bad way. But we got a win, so I praise God for that. We did it for Coach Grass, like I said."
Whether you wish John Grass would stay or are the type that thinks it's funny to photoshop a picture of him with a clown wig and nose and post it on social media, there's no denying he did an enviable job leading this program.
He won a bunch of games and championships. Even with this year's struggles — Saturday's win made the Gamecocks 4-5 — he still averaged nine wins a year.
Before he came, the academics of the football program weren't great, but now they're much improved.
On top of that, he's a genuinely good person with strong, sincere faith.
In his postgame news conference, he spoke about trying to make his players better men, and while he didn't reach everyone, he reached a large majority of the guys who played under him.
He also really appreciated the opportunity to coach Jacksonville State's football program.
A college program like JSU runs the risk of getting two types of coaches: up-and-comers who use your school as a platform to get a better job, or those coaches who are hum-drum but you can't get them out with a chisel. Whichever one you get, they often leave the program in worse shape than they found it.
Grass was the rare third kind of coach. He was qualified more than most anybody the school could get, but he also wanted to be here. A JSU graduate, he wasn't look just at what he could do for himself.
He started with a yearly salary of $181,000 a year and got up to $300,000. He could've made twice that by going to a larger school and running the offense and calling the plays.
Instead, he stayed.
The funny thing is that he had grown accustomed to changing jobs often. As a high school coach, he never stayed anywhere more than five years. He even left his high school alma mater, Ashville — once as an assistant coach and once as a head coach.
His nine years at JSU (eight as head coach and one as Bill Clark's offensive coordinator) was his longest run anywhere.
And, Grass is leaving the JSU football program in better shape than he found it.
If somebody with Grass' exact qualifications were available today, the fan base would be screaming for athletics director Greg Seitz to give him a call.
Win or lose, maybe the best indication of what Grass means to his team comes in how they handled one important request he made of them this week.
When he told them Friday night that the school wasn't going to renew his contract, he asked that nobody in the room post anything on social media or say anything outside the room.
Grass critics like to call his program "undisciplined" because they've done a poor job of limiting penalties this season, but his guys were disciplined enough to keep silent on that.
With all the advantages JSU has to offer, the school likely will find a good coach, but it's going to be hard to find somebody who'll do as much for the program as Grass has.