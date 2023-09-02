Mark Edwards: Jax State's quarterback competition just got interesting

JACKSONVILLE — Maybe the most important part of Logan Smothers’ day came early in Jacksonville State's mostly carefree 49-3 win over East Tennessee State.
At the time, the Gamecocks’ day wasn't nearly so carefree. They trailed 3-0, and the starting quarterback, Zion Webb, was sitting on the sideline, too sick to play.
Backup Logan Smothers, the transfer from Nebraska, didn't look very good in the first two series, and with JSU trailing and the offense struggling to move the chains, nobody would blame you if you thought this was turning into a nightmare scenario.
Then, on the second play of the third series, Smothers fired over the middle to Jamarye Joiner for a 22-yard gain. After three Malik Jackson carries, Smothers went over the middle again and found Sterling Galban in the end zone for a 23-yard scoring pass.
That's something Smothers never did in 51 passes in three seasons as a Nebraska backup — throw for a touchdown.
On that drive, Smothers looked certain and confident in a way he didn't earlier in the game. It's almost like the lid had come off the jar. He finished the day completing 13 of 17 passes for 127 yards and the touchdown to Galgan.
Smothers also rushed for a couple of touchdowns. Both came on quick misdirection plays that needed a little sleight of hand on Smothers’ part.
Doesn't it feel as if JSU has a quarterback battle?
Make no mistake: Webb is still No. 1 … for now. But Smothers is gaining.
Although Webb struggled in last week's win over Texas-El Paso, he hasn’t done anything terribly wrong. He simply got sick. Head coach Rich Rodriguez said afterward Saturday that he was too ill to go. Smothers didn't find out until about an hour before kickoff that he would start.
After JSU's first five series, Webb wanted to give it a try, and Rodriguez allowed him. He played three snaps, including a deep pass to Perry Carter that had a little too much air under it. It fell incomplete because Carter had to slow down, allowing the defense to catch up, but had it been a typical Webb throw, Carter could've sprinted under it and had himself a touchdown.
Webb got hit after he released the ball, drawing a penalty on East Tennessee State. After that, Webb gave way to Smothers and remained on the sideline.
During preseason practice, what seemed to separate Webb and Smothers was confidence. Webb never seemed seriously threatened for his job, and he practiced like it. Even so, Smothers had a chance to gain a whole bunch of it Saturday. Sure, JSU faced a not-so-good FCS team, but making plays always gives a guy a boost.
If nothing else, Smothers got a chance to show his shoulder is doing better since suffering an injury before coming to JSU. He didn't look like he was lacking any shoulder strength when he zipped those two passes to Joiner and Galban.
When asked if Smothers’ performance has closed the gap between Webb and him, Rodriguez said it did.
He added that when he figures out who'll play, it's a little less important who's first, second or third on the depth chart and more important whether he can win with a particular player. If Rodriguez decides the answer is yes, then you'll play.
Quarterback is different, however, and it matters who starts, even if Rodriguez likes to use more than one guy — sometimes even in the same series.
Webb faced harsh criticism after his struggles against UTEP, but that's one game, and he's been a solid quarterback for seven years — when he hasn't been hurt. He likely will start next week's game at Coastal Carolina.
But, after seeing the way Smothers played Saturday, let's see that guy play some more. This quarterback race just got interesting.