Sign your name, Zerrick Cooper.
Lots of people had lots to do with Jacksonville State's incredible 49-45 come-from-behind win over fourth-ranked Eastern Washington, but make no mistake:
This was Cooper's signature win as the Gamecocks' quarterback.
Again, no disrespect to many others who made significant plays Saturday, but Cooper willed his team through this one.
Back when he arrived at Jacksonville State last year, he looked like all the Gamecocks had to do was give him a helmet, shoulder pads, and the ball and say, "Go get 'em."
At 6-foot-4 with broad shoulders, he looked like a linebacker. His arm was so strong, most NFL quarterbacks don't throw it harder than him. He was a former four-star prospect with the Clemson pedigree.
Certainly, against FCS schools, he would be all-world right away, right? Who could stand a chance against this guy?
Even with all he had going for him, it still takes time for a young quarterback to grow. He didn't play much before transferring from Clemson to Jacksonville State, so his 13 starts last year marked his first significant action in college.
He needed that base of experience. He needed spring practice to reflect on his season and figure out what he needed to do better. He needed preseason practice in the summer to refine his game.
He needed more meetings with coaches, more practice time with receivers, more time spent watching game and practice film. He needed more chances to show the teammates who he wanted to lead that he was willing to work and grow.
He needed more time to learn from quarterbacks coach Cleo Lemon, who played the position in the NFL. He needed to learn when go full force and put everything on his shoulders … and when to slow it down just a bit.
What you saw Saturday at JSU Stadium was the culmination of all that. Every. Single. Piece.
Interestingly, it was one of Cooper's least effective games statistically. He completed only 14 of 31 passes. That's only the second time he connected on fewer than half of his passes. The other was the blowout loss to Maine in an FCS playoff game last season.
The difference in that game and Saturday is decision-making. Against Maine, he made some not-so-good decisions, resulting in four turnovers.
On Saturday, except for one early interception, it seemed like Cooper made the right decision just about every play.
He kept the ball and ran more often. He identified the right receiver every time, even if it didn't always result in yardage. He frustrated Eastern Washington by always keeping JSU's offense out of bad plays.
As for the numbers, he threw three touchdown passes and ran for one. He passed for 249 yards and ran for 88.
But, more importantly, he never seemed to show a moment of doubt.
At times, it looked like the Gamecocks had every reason in the world to lay down and just get this one over with.
They were down 28-7 after one quarter, 35-21 at halftime and 45-28 after three periods. The visiting Eagles were good, and it wouldn't be an embarrassment to lose to them. The Ohio Valley Conference games are the ones that matter, and this wasn't one of them.
Cooper said more than once afterward that "somebody was going to win this one and somebody was going to lose." It looked like Cooper seemed awfully determined that his team was going to be the one that won.
Afterward, JSU coach John Grass praised Cooper's improved decision-making. Cooper said he believes he is playing more efficiently.
This was so important because it seemed as if every play in the second half was critical, and if he had made the wrong call or read even once, JSU would've had no miraculous comeback.
Maybe the best part, though, is that while Cooper is growing, maturing and developing into a leader, he hasn't lost his sense of fun.
Afterward in the postgame news conference, in the course of answering a question, running back Michael Matthews listed plenty of teammates. But he left out Cooper.
"What, no shoutout?" Cooper teased.
Coop, that whole game was your shoutout.