Mark Edwards: In the lineup or on the bench, she's the same ol' Sid Wagnon

So often, it seems that when college athletes lose their starting jobs, they handle it in one of two ways.
Sometimes, they're quiet. It's like the air has gone out of them. They just don't say as much. It's kind of awkward for their teammates, who subconsciously begin to tip-toe around them, at least for a little while.
And, sometimes, they are so determined to be a good teammate they try too hard. The cheer for the starters just a little too much. They offer help with a little more enthusiasm than they should.
It comes from a good place. They want to be team-first and are trying their best. But, that can make their teammates feel a little awkward, too.
Then, there's somebody like Jacksonville State's Sidney Wagnon, who has lost her job twice in her three years in the softball program but won back a place in the starting lineup both times. All along, she remained the same, ol' Sid Wagnon.
If the girl from Moody has ever come to the softball field in a bad mood, she hides it well. Nobody seems to have as much fun wearing a JSU jersey as she does.
If a teammate appears to need a little extra support at bat, Wagnon will move to the front of the dugout and scream her head off to help out.
JSU coach Jana McGinnis allows us access to her dugout during games — not many coaches do — and that allowed us to see Wagnon during the closing moments of an early-season game dancing up a storm in front of the bench and singing, "We're gonna win the gaaaame! We're gonna win the gaaaaame!"
I should've gotten video. If we had posted it to social media, instead of being bothered, she probably would've shared it.
She wasn't even in the lineup that particular day.
Does she not care about getting to play. Of course, she does. What player goes through all the work that Division I athletes do and say, "You guys go ahead. I'm fine over her on the bench every game."
Also, we've heard too many stories about too many instances in which Wagnon put in the extra work to carve out whatever spot she could.
As a freshman in 2019, she opened the season as the starting shortstop. She eventually struggled so much that then-senior Amber Jones took over the job.
Wagnon handled it well. Again, McGinnis giving us access to the dugout reveals plenty — late in one game in which Wagnon wasn't playing, she grabbed her batting helmet and excitedly said, "I better get ready; they might need me to pinch-run."
Later in the year, she won the starting job in center field. At the time, McGinnis said Wagnon had worked too hard to ignore.
Wagnon was a pretty good center fielder. Because she worked at it, she played it well enough that it looked like a good position for her moving forward.
"Any opportunity to play, practice or game, I'm putting all effort in and going as hard as I can to show my team and my coaches that I have their back even if I am struggling," she said at the time.
In 2020, she was back at shortstop, starting there regularly. This year, Wagnon struggled at the start of the season, and McGinnis inserted newcomer Chaney Phillips at shortstop, putting Wagnon back on the bench.
Again, the attitude didn't change. She was still the rambunctious, smiling, fun player that she always was. Sometimes, it seems as if she and cohorts Karsen Mosley and Jada Terry are seventh-graders masquerading as Division I athletes. And I mean that in the absolute best way possible.
The work ethic didn't change, either.
With her batting average languishing at .087, the practice finally paid off. She earned the starting job at second base. In the last six games, she has gone 9-for-16. In a win over Tennessee State, she hit the first home run of her college career. Her average is up to .275.
After a 5-16 start, JSU has gone 17-5 in its last 22 games, including 16-4 in Ohio Valley Conference contests. Wagnon isn't the biggest reason for that, of course, but she's tried hard to do her part.
And she's still rock-throwing, dancing, singing, teasing, game-playing, hard-working Sid Wagnon.