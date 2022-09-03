Mark Edwards: If you're confused by the ASUN's ruling, don't worry — we all are

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University has a new banner at its football stadium, which fans got to see for the first time during Saturday's 35-17 win over Davidson.
It's behind the visitors’ bench, where the school has posted a long black banner that lists all of its conference football championships. There are 24 listed, starting in 1962 when JSU won the first of five straight Alabama College Conference championships and going all the way to 2021 when the Gamecocks won the last of its nine Ohio Valley Conference football crowns.
If this season goes like the Gamecocks want, they'll produce an updated banner with "2022” added — rulings by conference administrators be damned.
Until Wednesday, the Gamecocks thought that if its football team won more league games this season than anyone else in the ASUN, the league would present the school with a championship trophy.
But, the ASUN Conference published a statement on social media Wednesday afternoon while JSU was practicing that said the Gamecocks aren't eligible to win the league's football crown, even though their games will count in the standings. That's contrary to what ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart said in a November 2021 statement, when JSU announced it would transition from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision and join Conference USA.
As a school in transition, JSU is ineligible for the FCS playoffs, per NCAA rules. But, Gumbart said then that JSU would be eligible for all conference championships and league team and individual honors. That's similar to Bellarmine, which won the 2022 ASUN's men's basketball tournament, even though it wasn't eligible for the NCAA tourney, because it was in transition to Division I.
The league didn't inform JSU that it planned to make a statement Wednesday. The Gamecocks found out like I did — by seeing it on Twitter.
"I'm confused," JSU coach Rich Rodriguez said after Saturday's win. "Aren't you?"
Yes, it's confusing.
"All I know is that if your games count in the conference standings, it seems to me that if you're on top of it, you win it," Rodriguez said slowly, as if the ASUN leaders are small children who need help understanding basic logic.
"So, if you can't win the conference, then would your games count? I'm just inquiring."
He asked: "Are we in the ASUN?"
Yes, you are.
Rodriguez: "Do the games count?"
Yes, the ASUN says that when the rest of the league plays JSU, the result counts.
Rodriguez then nodded, indicating he was resting his case.
My own thoughts why the ASUN chose this week to make a point of saying JSU can't win the championship? I think the coaches of the other five ASUN teams watched the Gamecocks’ dominating, 42-17 season-opening win over Stephen F. Austin and thought, "Hoooolyyyyy cow!"
And then they asked their athletics directors to ask if JSU really could compete for the league championship. That would've started the ball rolling. During the summer, when the coaches picked JSU to finish fourth in the league, they didn't give a rip if the Gamecocks were eligible or not. They figured it didn't matter.
The league still hasn't contacted JSU with any clarification about the statement. It was just a hit-and-run job.
When it came out, I contacted ASUN associate commissioner Brian Morgan, who said the timing of the statement was due to the announced alliance with the Western Athletic Conference. The ASUN and the WAC are competing for one automatic berth in the FCS playoffs, and that will be decided by a set of power rankings. Because
I trolled the ASUN a bit on Twitter on Friday, asking if the league would suddenly announce that the JSU volleyball team is ineligible for the conference title after the Gamecocks beat Clemson.
The league responded seriously, "That only pertains to football where they have more scholarships in their FBS transition and thus have a competitive advantage. All other sports are available for the league championship."
That's more than JSU has heard from the league.
JSU athletics director Greg Seitz says that if the Gamecocks are fortunate enough to finish first in the ASUN standings, the school will honor the team as a conference champion. The players will receive championship rings — just like the men's basketball team got before Saturday's game and like the women's basketball team got during halftime.
"For them to do that, man, that's a blessing," said sixth-year senior quarterback Zion Webb, who has three OVC football championship rings. "Some schools might not do that. For them to stand behind us, it's great."
They'll also be listed on that banner, which a JSU staff member assured me was planned long before the ASUN's Wednesday statement, even though the banner wasn't posted in the stadium until Friday at 9 p.m.
But, that's counting a championship before it's hatched. JSU didn't always look like a championship team in Saturday's inconsistent win over Davidson.
Who knows? Maybe after seeing that, the ASUN will make another statement, saying that JSU is eligible after all.