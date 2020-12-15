Mark Edwards: If Kevin Steele is the best candidate, Auburn truly is sunk

Kevin Steele?
Really?
Kevin Steele?
You mean to tell me that Auburn fired Gus Malzahn even though he's due a $21.45 million buyout, including half within 30 days, and the best they might do is defensive coordinator Kevin Steele?
Two days after the school announced Malzahn is out, reports from multiple outlets say Steele has influential Auburn men in his corner who are pushing for him to get promoted. If Steele isn't the front-runner, he's in the mix.
If you cheer for Auburn, would you consider Steele a home run hire? Is this the guy you aim for after you fire your previous coach and pay a huge buyout?
In recent seasons, Mississippi State got Mike Leach, Ole Miss got Lane Kiffin, and Texas A&M got Jimbo Fisher. Meanwhile, Auburn could end up with … Kevin Steele?
If you're Nick Saban, are you the least bit nervous about Auburn hiring Kevin Steele? When Auburn hired Malzahn in 2013, that probably made him pause for a moment. As for Steele? Probably not.
I don't have an issue with Auburn firing Malzahn. If the school and its supporters are upset with their coach and are willing to pay the buyout, that's fine. Malzahn had eight years to prove himself. Would a ninth or 10th year make a difference? It's unfair for folks outside the program to tell Auburn that it shouldn't fire a coach when the folks there don't want him anymore.
But, it's crazy to dump Malzahn and then go for a guy who makes everyone yawn and say, "Meh." The name of Kevin Steele isn't going to have folks pouring into the ticket office.
If you want to turn the SEC on its ear, then pry Kiffin away from Ole Miss. If not, why settle?
If you do a deep dive into Steele's background, he doesn't seem like such an outlandish choice. You shouldn't have to do a deep dive to figure out why a major college coaching candidate is worthy, but for the sake of completeness, let's go over Steele's qualifications.
He's been in the Southeastern Conference a long time and knows the league. He played for Johnny Majors at Tennessee in the late 1970s. In addition to coordinating Auburn's defense the last five years, he has served as an assistant at Tennessee under Majors, Alabama under Saban and LSU under Ed Oregeron.
He also coached under Bobby Bowden at Florida State, Tom Osborne at Nebraska and Dabo Swinney at Clemson.
He has some experience as a head coach, spending four seasons as Baylor (1999-2002). His teams were terrible, but Baylor was terrible before he came there and terrible afterward.
He's considered an excellent recruiter, and recruiting is an area in which Auburn needs to improve — and quickly. In 2005, while he was Florida State's linebackers coach, Rivals.com named him the national recruiter of the year. When Malzahn hired him at Auburn, he said at the introductory news conference, “I was looking for a successful recruiter. He's one of the top recruiters in all of college football.”
At Nebraska, he landed Tommie Frazier, who quarterbacked two national championship teams for the Cornhuskers. At Florida State, he snagged Christian Ponder, a future NFL quarterback. At Alabama, he got Barrett Jones, a three-time All-American and NFL player.
Steele has worked at Auburn's biggest rival. He knows Saban. Auburn has had success in previously hiring someone deeply familiar with Alabama's coach.
In 1981, Auburn hired one of Bear Bryant's former assistant coaches, Pat Dye, who led the Tigers to a dominating run in the 1980s.
Turning to a former Auburn assistant has worked for Auburn, as well: Gene Chizik won a national title in 2010 and Malzahn took the Tigers to the national title game in 2013.
But …
That time at Baylor should be concerning, even considering the state of the program at the time. He won one Big 12 game in his four years. One. At home against Kansas by three points. There wasn't even the slightest bit of improvement in his four years.
He had nine total wins, and it should've been 10. Baylor led UNLV by four points and had first-and-goal at the UNLV 8 with 20 seconds left. UNLV had no timeouts. Instead of taking a knee and clinching the win, Steele ran a play. Baylor promptly fumbled, and UNLV ran it back for a touchdown and the victory.
Do you want that guy staring across the field at the rest of the SEC?
To be fair, all that was about two decades ago. Still, Auburn needs more than a coach who is described as a solid recruiter and a good Xs-and-Os man. The program sorely needs to upgrade more than just its level of talent. Auburn is falling farther and farther behind the SEC's elite programs in facilities, commitment and resources.
For example, Auburn is budgeting about 45 percent of the money toward recruiting that Alabama is and about 38 percent of what Georgia is spending. And, once you get the recruits on campus, they aren't seeing the same commitment they're seeing at Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M. Even Ole Miss and Mississippi State have made major statements to recruits with their coaching hires.
Part of why Saban was so successful at Alabama so quickly is a combination of the force of his personality and the realization at the school that the football program needed major changes. Saban asked for the world, and nobody at Alabama thought about telling him no.
New weight room? Sure. Revamped academic office? No problem. Nutritionists to work with the players? Go for it.
Can the 62-year-old Steele ask for the world from Auburn? More importantly, if he does, is Auburn ready to say yes?
Or, are the powerful men who want Steele as head coach just counting on him somehow coaching up Auburn's players better than Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M and Georgia do theirs?