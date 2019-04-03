OK, we get it.
You don't like baseball. You think it's boring.
Don't worry, we're crystal clear on that point.
Last week, when those of us who love baseball wanted to celebrate opening day and the sway the game holds over us, you felt compelled to remind everyone how much you don't care for the sport.
We love how the game is timeless. The bases and pitcher's mound are set at the same dimensions now as they were when Ty Cobb and Babe Ruth played. The game is still nine innings, and you still get three outs before you have to change sides.
At the same time, it's constantly changing. Managers invent new strategies and new approaches to the game. The stadiums surrounding the fields are designed differently each decade, and each year, teams give us more and more to enjoy at the park than just the game.
The major leagues used to be whites only until Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in 1947, and now it might be the most diverse professional team sport in our country.
Every game is different, unique. So is every season.
To you, there's too much time between moments of action. To us, it's a game of tension and release, peaks and valleys. Each half inning is a game within a game. Then when the third out is made, the tension is released, and the other side gets it turn at bat, ratcheting up the tension again.
Baseball has no time limit. You can stall, but sooner or later, one of your guys has to get the last of their guys out to secure the win.
Winning makes the grass greener, the sun brighter and the day-to-day rat race a little more bearable. Losing isn't fun, but that fades quickly because there's another game the next day.
Hot dogs taste great, and so does ice cream. But for some reason we can't figure out, they taste better when you're at the baseball park.
The game is important to us. So, whenever we wax unnecessarily poetic online about the game, and you roll your eyes and feel you'll explode unless you type, "It's boring," do us a favor and just stuff it.