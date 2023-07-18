Mark Edwards: Hugh Freeze's plan should heat up AU football faster than expected

NASHVILLE — Hugh Freeze calls himself an optimist, and he's going to need it in his first season as Auburn's head football coach.
The Tigers are uniformly picked to finish last in the Southeastern Conference's West Division, and it's not really close.
Blame Bryan Harsin, and if you bleed Auburn blue and orange, you already are. With good reason. He didn't recruit well and left the program a mess after 21 games in charge.
He wasn't suited for the SEC.
Freeze is.
As we covered when Auburn hired Freeze away from Liberty last November, there remain serious questions about his off-field conduct at previous coaching stops, but as far as putting a competitive team on the field in this league, he's qualified.
It won't be an instant fix, and Freeze indicated that Tuesday afternoon when he took his turn in front of the reporters at SEC Media Days in Nashville.
"I do think that the '24 and '25 recruiting cycle will tell a large portion of the story of my tenure there," Freeze said. "I believe that. Maybe '26 we might get three cycles, but we've got to start closing the gap on the elite programs in this conference."
Still, it's interesting to note how Freeze has constructed his roster for the 2023 season. While he arrived too late to build the relationships necessary to put together a great high school recruiting class, he raided the transfer portal better than most.
The 247sports.com rankings put Auburn's transfer portal class at No. 5 nationally. The Tigers landed 21 commitments, although highly regarded linebacker DeMario Tolan of LSU is no longer on the team.
LSU was first in the 247sports.com rankings, followed by Colorado (with 51 commitments), Southern California and Florida State.
Obviously, the goal is to not need the portal so much. On that same list, Georgia is 49th, and Alabama is 50th. Neither school is hurting for talent.
Freeze got quarterback Payton Thorne from Michigan State, who should either push incumbent Robby Ashford to a different level or take the job himself.
Elijah McAllister, a linebacker from Vanderbilt, has ingratiated himself so well at Auburn that he was one of the three players chosen to represent the Tigers this week at SEC Media Days.
Defensive lineman Justin Rogers and offensive lineman Avery Jones of East Carolina should help. Wide receiver Caleb Burton came to Auburn from Ohio State, and he was a four-star prospect out of high school. Could he break out with the Tigers the way another Ohio State transfer, Jameson Williams, did at Alabama two years ago?
Rivaldo Fairweather of Florida International should help at tight end, and keep an eye on running back Brian Battie of South Florida.
He stands only 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, and Freeze said he figured Battie might be too small to run between the tackles. Battie has proved differently. He rushed for 1,185 yards last season for a bad South Florida team that won only one game.
"Do I think we've improved Auburn with the additions that we've had since I've been there? Yes," Freeze said. "Does that mean we close the gap at all? I have no clue. I do know we improved Auburn, and I hope that means that we somehow close the gap enough to — if we have a good game plan, to be in some of those games in the fourth quarter and have maybe a shot to pull an upset."
Perhaps the best news going forward for Freeze — and most of the league's coaches not named Nick Saban and Kirby Smart — is that the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024. At least four of those teams should come from the SEC. Maybe five.
Freeze said that if Auburn can get into the upper echelon of the league — which the Tigers have managed traditionally — they've got a good shot of making the playoffs. He doesn't have to beat Saban and Smart to have a shot.
And if Freeze can get his team in the playoffs, who knows?
It's worth watching what Freeze's first Auburn team can do this year and how the Tigers do it.
Here's guessing Auburn will manage something better than last place in the SEC West.