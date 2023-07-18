Mark Edwards: Hugh Freeze's plan should heat up AU football faster than expected

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.