Mark Edwards: Here's why JSU's McGinnis has won 1,000 softball games

JACKSONVILLE — When Jana McGinnis, the softball coach who has won 1,000 games, first took over the Jacksonville State's softball team, she didn't quite know all of the rules.
It was back in 1994, and the legendary former JSU basketball star had replaced Amy Hardeman, a former North Alabama softball standout who had been an assistant basketball coach at JSU. Hardeman began the Gamecocks’ softball program in 1988.
In McGinnis’ first season, they started slow, losing their first five games. When an early JSU softball game was tied at the end of regulation, an umpire informed McGinnis that they would start tiebreaker proceedings.
"What's that?" McGinnis asked the umpire, who then explained that each team's at-bat in extra innings would start with a runner on second base.
In old photos of those early years that current assistant coach Julie Boland is only too willing to show a curious sports writer, McGinnis looks younger than some of her players. She had finished her sterling basketball career only three years earlier.
She learned quickly enough, and before long, she was beating up on teams a lot more often than her Gamecocks got whipped. By her third season, JSU won a conference championship. Now in her 30th season, 11 of her softball teams have won the conference regular season, the conference tournament or both.
McGinnis clinched her 1,000th win Tuesday in Montgomery with a 13-1 win over Alabama State. Locked into the season and the chase for another championship, McGinnis didn't realize this was a milestone victory until a player told her moments afterward.
She's one of only 46 coaches in NCAA softball with 1,000 career wins. California University-Pennsylvania's Rick Bertagnolli is one victory from making it 47.
It's so hard for college coaches in any sport to achieve sustained success, but McGinnis has done it over three decades with a set of priorities that she's used faithfully from the first day.
Oddly enough, winning isn't the first goal. Like Alabama's Nick Saban, she has her process and figures if she follows it, the winning will happen.
Once I asked her how she decided who to recruit. Some college softball coaches had told me in the past that they recruited by position and then figured out the batting order from there. One told me that he would recruit according to where he thought they would bat in the order. Only afterward did he sort out who would play what position. Of course, catcher and pitcher were the obvious exceptions to that.
McGinnis answered that she recruited the best people who were also good softball players. She added that's been her first priority from the start. It still is.
When I pressed and asked, "Yeah, but after that, which comes first — positions in the field or the batting order?"
She repeated firmly, "People."
She smiled big as she said that, essentially telling me that no matter how many different ways I asked the question, she was going to give me the same answer.
The funny thing is that at first glance, that great big smile and her ultra-pleasant demeanor will fool you. Sometimes she seems too kind to be running a Division I sports program. It's almost as if somebody's grandmother made her way down to the dugout and took over while nobody noticed.
She is a grandmother, by the way, as daughter Payton Rogers gave birth a little more than three weeks ago to a boy, Beckham Brent Rogers. The family has decided McGinnis should be called "Jamaw," which is a combination of "Jana” and "Grandmaw.” Yes, that's awfully cute.
In the past decade, I've heard a million stories about the little kindnesses she shows her players.
Years ago, one particular player transferred to JSU from a larger program. Under her previous coach, the player had been told that you didn't walk into the coach's office at all unless invited. She practically needed an appointment to get through the door.
The player found out quickly that wasn't so at JSU, and she blossomed in a way she didn't at her old school.
Still, McGinnis isn't a soft touch. Division I coaches don't last long if they are. She expects her players to be good people, good students and good teammates.
Losing doesn't necessarily bother McGinnis, but lack of effort or a poor attitude in practices or games will draw a response. After one particularly frustrating loss that came after a couple of other particularly frustrating losses, McGinnis very sternly reminded her players that in the school's softball record book, wins and losses are recorded, but there's no place on the pages for whatever excuse they had at the time.
She's so nice that it makes your jaw drop when she lets out that hard edge during a game. In a game years ago, JSU was batting, and McGinnis was in the third-base coaching box. An opposing assistant coach had stepped out of the dugout to shout some instruction to a player and nearly ran into McGinnis.
That was fine, but the woman made the mistake of saying something smart to McGinnis. As the assistant coach walked back to her dugout, McGinnis was right by her side, yelling in her ear the whole way. Not sure anybody heard a peep out of that poor assistant coach the rest of the day.
She learned quickly that McGinnis' abundant kindness shouldn't be mistaken for weakness.
A large majority of McGinnis’ players return her affection and love her like a second mother. They want to please her. We don't see a division on the JSU team between happy players (who happen to be playing regularly) and unhappy ones (who happen to be sitting).
Certainly, some on the bench might pout, but they usually find out McGinnis doesn't have a lot of patience with pouting.
I saw all of the 1,000th win from the JSU dugout, and maybe my favorite part was seeing the spirit of Brantly Bonds, the starting second baseman last year and the starter at third for much of this season. She didn't play much in this past weekend's three-game sweep of North Alabama, and on Tuesday, she was limited to a pinch-hitting appearance, in which she got a hit.
Even so, she was as locked into the day as much as anybody on the team. Upbeat and positive on the bus ride to Montgomery. Upbeat and positive in pregame warmups. Took batting practice and pregame fielding drills seriously. During the game, she loudly joined the cheers in the dugout.
She was one of the most enthusiastic players in the postgame celebration. In reviewing my video of the moments immediately after the game, it's clear she was the one who told a surprised McGinnis that this indeed was her 1,000th win.
And, Bonds said it with the same joy as you might tell someone, "Happy birthday! We've got lots of presents for you in the living room!"
It probably wasn't a coincidence that when asked afterward about which players deserved praise, McGinnis named Bonds first.
Again, not everybody on the JSU roster buys in all the time every day, but a big reason McGinnis has won 1,000 games is that she is so good at getting her players — starters and reserves — pointing in the same direction more often than other coaches do.
If we asked her why that's so, we probably could expect her to say it's because of the type of person who gets recruited into the program.