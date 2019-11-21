If you watched Jacksonville State's thriving volleyball team and didn't know any better, you might think the Gamecocks could keep right on winning without head coach Todd Garvey on the sideline.
He seems kind of quiet during matches. He's active, certainly. He moves around a good bit. He gives a good bit of instruction to his team. But, you might not notice Garvey if you aren't specifically watching him.
Garvey's philosophy is part of every facet of the Jax State program from top to bottom, from sideline to sideline. The Gamecocks' players are thriving because of it. Garvey clearly has their attention.
An ultra-successful high school coach in Kentucky, Garvey had only three years of experience on a college staff before athletics director Greg Seitz named him head volleyball coach May 25, 2018.
Talk to some of the team members, you'll see that in 18 months in charge, Garvey has built a stable atmosphere that allows his players the freedom to play confidently and aggressively. They're allowed to celebrate each successful point. They can play the game and not have to look over to the sideline constantly. They're allowed to enjoy winning and not fear losing. They're encouraged to work together as a team and trust each other.
That last one might be their greatest strength and the biggest reason they won the OVC regular season and are in the league tournament semifinals tonight.
It isn't easy for a Division I college coach to direct a team to the kind of balance JSU has achieved. To see that Garvey has done it as he has … well, he's definitely worth the OVC coach of the year award he received this week.
Whether JSU wins or loses this year's OVC tournament, this won't be the last time we see Garvey's program competing for a championship.