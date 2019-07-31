JACKSONVILLE — Should it be any surprise that Jacksonville State's John Grass and Clemson's Dabo Swinney are friends?
Faith is important to both of them. So is family. Especially family. They both make that clear.
They both win plenty of football games, and it's not just because of Xs and Os.
Clemson moved into the FBS national championship picture and remained there partly because of Swinney's family-based management style of his staff, which encourages people to remain on board.
That's similar to how Grass manages the Jacksonville State program. It's so important that when you start breaking down why the Gamecocks have won an unprecedented five straight Ohio Valley Conference championships (and are favored to win a sixth), start with the atmosphere Grass fosters.
Start with how Grass welcomes families and tries to make JSU a good place to be. The school doesn't have oodles of cash to throw at assistant coaches like a Southeastern Conference program does, so salary isn't the overriding reason his assistant coaches are staying.
Since Grass took over the Gamecocks after the 2013 season, he has had to replace seven assistant coaches.
Seven coaches in five seasons. That's it.
That's similar to Clemson, where seven of Swinney's 10 current assistant coaches have remained with him at least the past six years. That seems like an eternity not only in dog years but in the unsettled college football world, where staffers feel they must regularly hopscotch from job to job — even in cases when they might be welcome to stay.
Alabama's Nick Saban has replaced 13 coaches in just the past two seasons. Saban said he appreciates having new points of view in the room, but that's certainly a lot of turnover.
The lack of staff movement is especially amazing at Jacksonville State, which is an FCS school that could be considered a prime training ground for coaches looking to move up. But, even with bigger and better-paying jobs out there, coaches still stay with Grass.
Grass said he uses the word "fun" and that he wants his staff to know it's OK to smile. He wants his staff to feel comfortable bringing their families to the office.
Defensive line coach Todd Bates is entering his third season at Clemson after spending three under Grass at JSU. In the days leading up to last season's national title game, he remarked how similar Swinney and Grass are in how they welcome families to the football facility.
To anyone who questions how coaches can get work done when children are running around, Grass says, "This game is a relationship game, and if your family is not involved, how invested, relationship-wise, can a man be?"
What if a coach can't find somebody to baby sit Junior and needs to bring the child to the office one day during gameweek?
"I'm OK with that," Grass said.
So, has Swinney's coaching style influenced Grass or the other way around? Actually, it's more like two coaches of a similar age (Swinney is 49, and Grass is 51) who meet and discover they have some of the same ideas.
"The culture is similar, I think, because our personalities are similar," Grass said. "He coaches the game with a lot of integrity and class and for the right reasons. I hope I do, too."
JSU senior long-snapper Josh Brady likes to tell a story of how he was recruited, and it gives insight into how Grass develops relationships.
Brady said that when Grass offered him a scholarship, he added, "But I want you to pray about it, because this might not be the place for you. We hope it is, but even if it's not, I hope you do well, son. If there's anything I can help you with, here's my phone number."
Brady said that was the beginning of a relationship he values. He said his teammates also appreciate the relationships they have with Grass and the staff.
"You create a bond with a coach," he said. "To bring in new coaches, especially as a junior or your senior year … it would be tough."