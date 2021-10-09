Mark Edwards: Facing a gut-check, Gamecocks deliver a statement win

JACKSONVILLE — Saturday's win doesn't solve everything about the Jacksonville State football team that needs work, but it's a great way to start.
The Gamecocks beat Stephen F. Austin 28-24, and they did it with a season-affirming effort.
This stopped bleeding. The losing streak ended at two straight.
If they hadn't won this one, the tailspin would've continued, and who knows how far it would've gone?
As it is, JSU is 3-3 overall, but more importantly, the Gamecocks are now 1-0 in the AQ7 conference.
There's no guarantee the season will turn, but it feels much more possible now than it did before this weekend. I really believe if they had lost this one, it would've been goodbye to any thoughts of a playoff bid or even winning record. They would've been staring down the barrel of a 3-8 season.
Should they have put this one away much sooner than they did? Sure. After going up 14-0 in the first quarter, they should've cruised to a nice, comfortable homecoming win. They didn't and eventually found themselves behind 24-21 in the fourth quarter, needing a game-winning drive from an offense that's been inconsistent at best this season.
Still, maybe it's better that it happened the way that it did. Winning with late heroics produced a delirious locker room full of happy players and coaches. Video shows they celebrated as if they had clinched a championship.
Grass said his team showed "heart and character," and he's not wrong.
Zerrick Cooper and the JSU offense got a chance to shine in gut-check time, and they did. They got the ball at their own 25 with fewer than six minutes to go, and drove 75 yards for the winning touchdown.
After two straight weeks of struggling to run the ball at all, the Gamecocks pounded their way downfield on the ground at the most critical time in the game. After three straight passes, they finished it by running the ball eight straight times. Josh Samuel went the final 4 yards for the touchdown.
They even got a nice 8-yard run on third-and-one by Cooper, who apparently has a friendly argument going with head coach John Grass about whether he should keep the ball himself more.
Grass said he's trying to convince Cooper that he's not a runner. Cooper, meanwhile, joked after the game that he's so fast he should be returning punts for JSU. At least, we think he's joking.
He and his teammates were in an awfully good mood after this one, and Cooper enjoyed it as much as any of them, especially in the postgame news conference.
He even gave teammate Malik Feaster a bit of a hard time about how Feaster should've scored on his game-clinching interception late.
When asked if Cooper gives Feaster a hard time, Samuel shot back, "He gives everybody a hard time."
But Cooper and the offense deserved to have fun. They earned it.
So did Feaster and the JSU defense. With the number of injuries to key personnel up front and on the back end, this isn't the same group that Grass had hoped to have on the field this season. They struggled against the pass, but it's good that they were strong against the run, which they weren't the last two weeks.
Feaster especially deserved how the way this one ended. He got beat for a touchdown, so that interception was a way to make amends. He also had 11 tackles, forced a fumble and broke up a couple of passes.
So, instead of hanging their heads over a third straight loss, they could celebrate and enjoy this one.
This is a statement win for JSU. The Gamecocks rose from the almost-dead. Now, they've got an open date next week to allow injuries to heal and confidence to rise.
JSU will have to travel after that to No. 1-ranked Sam Houston State, but who knows how that one might go? Stephen F. Austin led Sam Houston nearly the whole way before losing 21-20.
Who's to say JSU can't go in and pull off the upset? At least, it's worth discussing. A week ago, it seemed as much in the realm of possibilities as Bubba Wallace winning a NASCAR Cup race.
Now, hope has returned. JSU has a chance.