Mark Edwards: Don't like Tide's social justice march? Saban couldn't care less

Back when Nick Saban first came to Alabama, I was sports editor of a different newspaper, and my Alabama beat writer at the time jokingly nicknamed Saban the "Dark Lord" for a variety of reasons.
It partially came from how Saban methodically made decisions that he flat didn't care if they upset people. He had his "Process," and you could accept it or not — it didn't make a difference to him one way or another. It still doesn't.
Complaints roll off Nick Saban like water off a duck's back.
It's one of Saban's best traits. If he believes something is the right thing to do, he'll do it. It doesn't bother him if you don't like it. The only popularity contest that seems to concern him is with his wife, "Miss Terry."
Even then, there are exceptions. He has told a story in the past about a family gathering at their home in which a toddler grandchild fell down. Saban says he made the mistake of saying they should stay seated and let the crying child learn to get up without help. He says that even though his intentions were good, he got voted down thoroughly on that one.
So, considering all this, do you really think he cares about those Alabama "fans" who are blasting him and his team for their social justice march Monday?
On Wednesday, in response to those complaints, Saban gave the most Saban quote ever:
"I don’t have an opinion about everybody else’s opinion."
Of all the Nick Sabans in the world, he's the Nick Sabanest.