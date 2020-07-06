Mark Edwards: Bubba Wallace isn't the one who should be apologizing

It's incredible that this needs to be asked, but can somebody in the White House secretly change President Trump's Twitter password and not let him have the new one?
In a tweet this morning, the president took aim at NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, the noose found in his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway, and the show of support Cup Series drivers and personnel made for Wallace before the GEICO 500 on June 22. Trump also took a shot at NASCAR's decision to prohibit Confederate flags at any of the organization's events.
"Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!"
Why in the world should Wallace apologize?
In a news conference today, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany attempted to clarify: "Well, look, the FBI, as I noted, concluded that this was not a hate crime, and (the president) believes it would go a long way if Bubba came out and acknowledged that as well."
Wallace has acknowledged it. In an interview with CNN on June 23 — the same day the FBI determined the noose wasn't directed at the driver — he said, "It wasn't directed at me."
Later in today's news conference, McEnany doubled down after saying the FBI concluded there was no hate crime.
"The president was merely saying Mr. Wallace should agree with that consensus," she said.
Again, he has. In another statement — which was released June 24, the day after the FBI announced its findings — Wallace said, "First off, I want to say how relieved I am that the investigation revealed that this wasn't what we feared it was."
Wallace didn't create the noose situation. While recounting the timeline, NASCAR President Steve Phelps has said on several occasions that one of Wallace's crew members discovered the noose on the afternoon of June 21, which was the Sunday of Talladega's race weekend. The crew member reported it to crew chief Jerry Baxter, who reported it to NASCAR security. Phelps said that Wallace had not seen the noose until he told the driver that Sunday evening.
Phelps added that the FBI reached out to NASCAR the day of the race and sent 15 agents to Talladega Superspeedway to investigate.
Was the discovery of the noose and the investigation really a "hoax"?
Excuse me, was it a "HOAX"?
It's hurtful and cruel to Wallace and his many supporters to say this was a "hoax." Who was trying to deceive or trick? Is the president suggesting the discovery of the noose and resulting investigation was just some sort of calculated plan to divert attention from, perhaps, the Confederate flag issue?
That discounts the seriousness of someone casually making a noose out of a garage pull-down rope and nobody noticing it until eight months later.
Perhaps the "hoax" idea came from some of the confusion following the release of the FBI's findings June 23.
The United States attorney's statement calls it a "noose" three times, but in other statements released by NASCAR personnel, the language gets changed.
A NASCAR statement called it a "garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose."
Phelps said, "There was a rope fashioned into a noose."
Richard Petty Motorsports, which owns Wallace's car, said the team "discovered a rope tied in the fashion of a noose in the garage stall."
From those statements, it's easy to draw the conclusion that this was a rope that was mistaken for a noose. I made that error initially, as well.
From there, it was left to Wallace to try to repair the damage.
"The FBI has stated it was a noose over and over again," he said June 23. "NASCAR leadership has stated it was a noose. I can confirm that. I actually got evidence of what was hanging in my garage over my car around my pit crew guys to confirm that it was a noose."
Two days later on June 25, NASCAR released a photo of the noose. It shows a noose where the garage pull-down would be.
So much for the "hoax."
Also, by the way, President Trump's statements about NASCAR's ratings? The Talladega race drew 3.33 million viewers and got a 2.11 rating, according to ShowBuzzDaily.com. On the same weekend last year, NASCAR's race at Chicagoland drew 2.407 million viewers and a 1.42 rating.
So much for lowest ratings ever — excuse me: EVER.
