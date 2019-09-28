Why in the world did Gus Malzahn ever quit calling his own plays?
Whether you love Auburn's offense or it makes you go, "meh," it looks so much better with Malzahn choosing what to run and when to run it.
We saw the result again Saturday in Auburn's 56-23 home win over Mississippi State. He's just better at picking the right play for the right situation.
Unlike many of his contemporaries, Malzahn hasn't forgotten the running game. The Tigers are good at it. We ding them occasionally for what we see as shortcomings on the ground, but they did enter Saturday leading the league in rushing.
Malzahn likes to stretch the field horizontally with the run, and he seems to have the perfect running backs to do that.
He likes to stretch the field vertically with the pass — who doesn't these days? — and freshman quarterback Bo Nix is getting better at that. Auburn could've punched out Texas A&M a lot faster had Nix not overthrown wide-open guys downfield so often, but he was better against Mississippi State.
Through three quarters, as Auburn took control and maintained it, he completed 15 of 20 passes for 319 yards. He added a 16-yard completion in his only pass in the fourth quarter before calling it a night.
The Tigers entered the day last in the SEC in passing yardage and 12th in passing efficiency. Nix was 103rd in passing efficiency among all FBS quarterbacks who had enough attempts to qualify. Right behind such luminaries as Max Duggan of Texas Christian and Josh Adkins of New Mexico State.
Even so, while stats are nice, and they're helpful in figuring out a team in most any sport, they do have their limits. In this case, they don't show what kind of quarterback Nix has been for Auburn.
He's been a winner, and if the Tigers are trailing LSU, Georgia or Alabama by less than a touchdown but have the ball with two minutes left, I'm not going to hold up a page of statistics and say we should count out Nix because the numbers say we should.
Besides, against Mississippi State, he didn't look like the 103rd best passer in the country. He didn't four weeks ago on that last drive against Oregon, either.
It helps that he's playing in a Malzahn offense.
Malzahn gave up play-calling in 2016 because he "got bad advice," as he puts it. Never should've listened to that. Never should've hired Rhett Lashlee to call plays. Never should've hired Chip Lindsey to call plays.
Auburn is better with an offensive coordinator like Kenny Dillingham, who sits in the press box looking like a ninth-grade science teacher.
Mark Twain didn't give one of his books to Rhett Lashlee and Chip Lindsey and say, "Can you guys look it over and punch it up with some clever lines?" Malzahn shouldn't have given over his offense to Lashlee or Lindsey and asked either of them to come up with some clever game plans.
Auburn went to the national championship game twice with Malzahn dictating the offense, winning in 2010 and coming within 13 seconds of winning again in 2013.
The Tigers are a long, long way from reaching that level again, but in a sense, the 2019 squad looks a little like those teams. Neither of those teams was expected to be nearly as good as they were. They won early, gained confidence, kept winning, and then in the last one-third of the season, they were every bit as good as they believed they were.
It starts with Malzahn doing what he does best — calling the offense.