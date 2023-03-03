Mark Edwards: As Jacksonville wins another state crown, Broom shows again he can do it all

BIRMINGHAM — Jacksonville State is missing out.
Heck, so is Alabama and Auburn.
It's hard to believe that Jacksonville's John Broom couldn't help out any of those three schools. Instead, the 6-foot-5, slender, fleet-footed senior picked the University of South Alabama, and anybody who watched Friday's Class 4A boys state championship game knows what a tremendous player the Jags are getting.
Officially, he had 20 points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals and a blocked shot as Jacksonville beat Westminster Christian 51-37 for its second straight state title.
Well, those numbers aren't completely accurate. You see, he's so fast and hustles so hard the stat-keeper apparently couldn't keep up with him.
During one important stretch late in the third quarter, Broom blocked a shot, grabbed a rebound and then converted a basket on the other end for a 32-27 lead. The stat-keeper inadvertently credited a Westminster Christian player who wore the same number with Broom's basket, rebound and blocked shot. The Westminster player never stepped on the floor, and although the basket got fixed, the rebound and blocked shot never did.
Oh, well, in the end, who cares? Right? Numbers hardly define what kind of player Broom is.
You know what defines him? It's not so much what he did on the offensive end, but his defense. He does it all, and in addition, he ties this team together like a great rug does a room.
For one of the few times this year, Broom, a three-star prospect as determined by 247sports, wasn't the highest-rated player on the floor. Instead, it was Westminster Christian's Chase McCarty, a 6-5 junior who's a four-star prospect. He's the son of Kelly McCarty, a brilliant player at Southern Mississippi who had a 14-year pro career as an all-star overseas.
And, Broom drew the assignment of chasing Chase.
That was a mild surprise because it's a gutty move to take your best offensive player and ask him to handle a job that would demand more energy on defense. Jacksonville has so many good athletes, it seemed as if Jacksonville would let one of the other guards check McCarty.
But, it was a natural matchup to pair the two best players in the game, and Broom didn't shy away from it.
"I personally wanted to guard Chase, honestly," he said. "He's a great player. D-I on D-I is what everybody wanted to see. I just wanted to give what the crowd wanted to see, man."
Methodical and persistent, Broom led the way in limiting McCarty to 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting, five rebounds and five turnovers. His one 3-pointer came when Broom was out of the game. McCarty fouled out with 28 seconds left.
The offense came later, as Broom scored half of his total points in the fourth quarter.
"That was a battle of wills," Jacksonville coach Tres Buzan said. "It was a team battle, but that was an individual battle going on out there. John's a great player, great defender, great on offense, and he showed what he's all about today, because he took that challenge on the hardest player on the court."
Naturally, Broom walked away with a well-deserved most valuable player award for the Final Four.
As Buzan pointed out afterward, others got their chance to guard McCarty, too. Caden Johnson, for example, helped out at times or guarded him solo.
But, Broom guarded him for extended minutes in all four quarters and never seemed to run out of gas.
He did it with rare focus as well. If a call went against him or his team, he never stopped to hold up his hands and give a look as it was the most shocking thing he'd ever seen. Instead, he kept playing, never letting his expression betray his emotions.
Friday put an exclamation point on a remarkable year for Broom and his team.
A year ago, when Jacksonville won its first boys basketball state championship, the Golden Eagles did it with a 6-foot-9 post player, Cade Phillips, in the middle. A Tennessee commit, Phillips was a first-team all-state selection, just as Broom was. This summer, he transferred to Link Academy in Missouri, but he didn't take Jacksonville's hopes of repeating with him.
This Jacksonville squad, with Broom serving as a senior leader, never slowed down, and when his team needed him the most, Broom did it with his defense.