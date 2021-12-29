Mark Edwards: As Crimson Tide keeps rolling, Saban shows no signs of wanting to retire

DALLAS — College football coaches rarely last as long as the length of their contracts, but could Alabama's Nick Saban be the outlier?
This past summer, Saban and the University of Alabama agreed to an eight-year, $84.8 million deal, which runs through the 2028 season. The school has gotten an excellent return on its investment already as the 2021 Alabama team is 12-1 and enters the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 team in the country. The Crimson Tide will face No. 4 Cincinnati in Friday's Cotton Bowl at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Usually, these long-term contracts aren't necessarily an expectation that a coach will stick around that long, but more of a sign of faith in a coach by his school and in a school by its coach. This unified front allegedly helps in recruiting, although I'm not sure it does in reality.
The last Alabama football coach who remained to the end of his contract was Bill Curry in 1989. An unpopular coach even though he won 26 games in three years and an SEC championship, he left for Kentucky rather than try to co-exist with a management structure that didn't much care if he stayed.
Saban's current contract probably will be replaced before too long, because that seems to be the trend. That deal this summer updated a contract signed in 2018, which updated a contract signed in 2017.
But, if the current deal remains in place with no changes or extensions, I really believe he could coach through the 2028 season.
Saban is 70, and while the signs of age are showing, no reasonable person would look at him and say it's time he hung it up.
He looks more tired after games than he used to. He doesn't jog as fast as he once did. He always runs in front of his squad as it enters the field, and in the past, the guys made sure not to overtake their coach. He eventually would peel off to the sideline, and they would let loose and sprint. Now, it seems they don't even wait for him to peel off.
But, he also seems to enjoy what he does more than he did. Remember when Alabama won its first national title for him in 2009? At the championship pep rally, he famously said this wasn't the end but the beginning.
Now, he seems to gain more happiness from big wins and thrilling victories. As an example, it was kind of fun to see him enjoy that four-overtime win over Auburn last month.
“Wow, what a game,” he said, as he praised his team's effort.
The 2009 Saban would've appreciated the fight his team showed, but maybe wouldn't have said, "Wow, what a game." He might've shown some irritation at barely winning a game that should've been a blowout.
He soaks in championships more now, perhaps because he doesn't know when all this will end and doesn't want to miss anything along the way.
“Obviously, I love doing what I do, and want to continue to do it for as long as I feel like I can contribute in a positive way to the program. That's about the only plan I have for the future,” he said last year at this time when he was asked about retirement.
It's hard to say definitively when he softened a bit and had more fun.
Maybe it was the tornado that ripped through Tuscaloosa in 2011. The tornado and subsequent recovery created a bond among those in the city, and that included Saban and his wife, Terry. After that, he wasn't going to leave Alabama, not even when Texas was ready to say yes to any demand to pry him out of Tuscaloosa.
Maybe it was the birth of Saban's first grandchild in 2013. He said once that when the little girl was a toddler, she fell once and began bawling, which led to everyone in the family rushing to help her up.
He joked, “I said, 'Let her cry.' She needed to learn to pick herself up.” He added that the rest of the room didn't like his suggestion. At all.
Even so, becoming a grandfather appears to have changed him.
Or maybe not. Perhaps it was just age that has changed his perspective. It's doubtful Saban would want to bother with finding an answer, if he would admit he's changed since he first came to Alabama.
It's just guesswork on my part, but I think the current Saban is finding enough joy in coaching that he isn't going to let his age dictate when he quits.
“If I thought that my presence here was not something that was a positive for the University of Alabama or with the program, with the players, then I'd say it would be time not to do it anymore,” he said last year, although that's a standard sentence he gives whenever he's asked about retirement.
There's little question he's a positive for the program. He continues to win bunches of games. He continues to refill the pipeline with recruiting classes that are ranked in the top two or three nationally.
And, even with his program operating under sky-high expectations, he has found a way to overachieve. Alabama lost so many key players from its transcendent, unbeaten 2020 team that this was supposed to be a bit of a rebuilding year. The 2022 season was supposed to be when Alabama dominated again.
Rebuilding at Alabama apparently means making the playoffs again.
Don't be surprised if next year we're having this same conversation about how long Saban will coach, and we likely will arrive at the same answer: as long as he likes … or as long as his wife likes.
“Miss Terry does not want me at home, I can tell you that,” Saban said in 2018. “She doesn't care if I'm 60, 70 or 80.”