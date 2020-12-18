Mark Edwards: As crazy as 2020 has been, Saban responds with his best Alabama football team yet

In the year of COVID-19, Nick Saban quietly could be putting together his best football season at Alabama.
The pandemic has ravaged college football. COVID-19 protocols have forced nearly 20 percent of games in the five major conferences to be canceled or postponed.
The season started late, teams are competing in front of greatly reduced crowds, and nobody is playing as many games as they would if it weren't for the virus.
Even so, Saban and Alabama are rolling along as usual. Better than usual, actually. Considering the Tide has won five national titles in Saban's 14 seasons and played for two more, that's saying something.
We'll try not to bog you down with too many numbers, but as No.1-ranked Alabama prepares to face No. 7 Florida in Saturday's Southeastern Conference Championship Game in Atlanta, consider these three points:
—Since Saban arrived at Alabama in 2007, only one SEC team has averaged outscoring its opponents by as much as 30 points a game. That's Florida's 2008 national championship team, led by Tim Tebow, which outgunned its schedule by 30.7 points a game. So far, the 2020 Alabama team is outscoring teams by 32.7 points a game.
—This unbeaten Alabama team has won all of its 10 games by at least 15 points. The last Crimson Tide squad to come close to matching that was the 1945 team that won all by 15, except one by 14 points. According to Vegasinsider.com, Alabama is favored by 17.5 points over Florida, which marks the 77th straight game in which the Tide has been the favorite.
—In the Sagarin computer ratings that USA Today publishes, Alabama's rating is already up to 105.35, which leads the country. Ohio State (98.07) is second. In the past two decades, only 2001 Miami (106.36), 2005 Texas (106.93), 2018 Clemson (105.35) and 2018 Alabama (105.33) have topped 105. Considering that winning in postseason play provides a major boost to teams in the Sagarin formula, if Alabama keeps going like this, the Tide eventually will top those other teams by a decent margin.
Alabama has dominated its schedule so thoroughly that if Florida somehow scores a major upset today, the Crimson Tide still seems a shoo-in to qualify for the four-team College Football Playoff. The pairings will be released Sunday.
Alabama is led by three stars who were often background pieces in past seasons: quarterback Mac Jones, who leads the nation in passing efficiency; running back Najee Harris, who leads the nation in touchdowns; and receiver DeVonta Smith, who leads the nation in receiving yards.
They're hardly in the background now. You could make a case for any of those three to win the Heisman Trophy, although Jones appears to be Alabama's best bet at the moment. It's possible none could win it because they might pull votes from each other.
Still, it's not a three-man team by a long shot. The blockers up front are the best in the country. The defense is capable of stopping anybody. And, the place-kicker, Will Reichard, hasn't missed in a game this year — extra points or field goals.
Even Saban has been as good as he's been since he came to Alabama. He's still as ornery and energetic and sharp as ever. His dry wit hasn't gone anywhere.
He tested positive for COVID-19 before the Tide faced rival Auburn, forcing him to remain home as a spectator, watching the game on a special setup in a large room upstairs at his house. Still, his team bludgeoned the Tigers 42-13.
Because of his age (69), he's fielding retirement questions. It's reasonable for reporters to ask. It's also reasonable for Saban to respond that he has no plans to step down soon.
Does he look like a guy who's ready to quit?
This past week, during a video conference with reporters, Saban was asked if he seems reinvigorated after not getting to coach the Auburn game because of the virus.
"Well, I didn't know that I was not vigorated," Saban answered. "I guess you have to not be vigorated to get revigorated. I was vigorated before.
"I was disappointed, then I was happy to get back. I don't know what the speculation there really is about. I hope I've been vigorated all year. I owe that to the players. That's my job."
Alabama's final 2020 legacy will be determined Saturday against Florida and in the playoffs. Even so, smart money is on the Crimson Tide to finish out another championship run.
At least that much has stayed the same during this crazy year.