Mark Edwards: As Bear's successor at Alabama, Ray Perkins did it his way

To Alabama football fans of a certain age and younger, Ray Perkins is no more memorable as a Crimson Tide head coach than Harold Drew, Xen Scott or Doc Pollard — just a bunch of ancient history.
Perkins, who died Wednesday at 79, hardly had an outstanding record by Alabama standards.
He coached the Crimson Tide for four seasons in 1983-86 and didn't win a Southeastern Conference championship, much less a national title.
Nobody is proposing that the university build a statue of him outside the football stadium.
Even so, Perkins is worth remembering more than any of the Alabama football coaches who didn't corral a national championship.
Perkins followed Bear Bryant as Alabama's head coach and athletics director, and considering the circumstances he faced, he met the challenge and succeeded on a larger scale than anybody had a right to expect.
What Perkins stepped into
No matter how much current Alabama fans love Nick Saban, they'll never love him as much as Bryant-era fans loved their coach.
Bryant is the best in college football history, but — and this is important — he left behind a program in sore need of updating. Recruiting, staffing, practice facilities, Bryant-Denny Stadium, the offense Alabama ran, the strength and conditioning program — it all required a facelift. Southeastern Conference rivals such as Auburn, Tennessee, Florida and LSU were catching up and ready to pass Alabama.
Few of the Tide's supporters seemed to realize their team was falling behind the curve and needed to change.
Perkins didn't just have to improve Alabama football on and off the field, he had to do it with a fan base asking him "why?" at every turn.
If you think that the person who would agree to take the job under those circumstances must've had a hole in his head, you're right. Perkins actually had three. As a Tide player under Bryant, Perkins suffered a head-to-head collision with another player at practice in 1963. A surgeon drilled three holes in his head to relieve pressure on his brain.
Perkins was a tough, tough man. Different accounts say Bryant wanted Gene Stallings to succeed him, and others point to Perkins. Either way, Perkins turned out to be the right guy to drag Alabama into the post-Bryant era.
"The guy who says he'd rather follow the guy who follows the legend is too scared to be there in the first place," Perkins told Sports Illustrated before his first game in 1983. "He doesn't deserve this job."
Changes he made
When Perkins arrived, he dropped the wishbone offense, which Bryant ran his last 12 seasons. He went to a pro-style attack. Fans squawked. Seriously, it was a hard sell.
As athletics director, Perkins needed to increase revenue, so he increased sponsorship fees, and when longtime, beloved sponsor Golden Flake balked, Perkins accepted a bid from Frito-Lay. At the time, Golden Flake and Coke were as important and recognized during the Sunday broadcast of the Bear Bryant coach’s show as crimson helmets were to Alabama football.
Oh, and about those helmets. Perkins went with white helmets at times. The reaction was about as kind as if he had ordered his players onto the field wearing neon yellow from head to toe.
When Bryant coached at Alabama, he managed practice from a small tower that was about three stories tall. Perkins ordered it removed from the field. (It was brought back by a later administration, with a sign at the bottom step warning anyone from trying to climb it.)
Perkins said he wanted the tower installed at a Hall of Fame or something similar. Still, plenty of Alabama faithful saw the tower's removal as disrespect toward Bryant and Crimson Tide tradition.
Perkins removed Alabama's popular radio play-by-play broadcaster John Forney. Back then, only two or three games were televised, so Forney was a huge part of the average fan's Crimson Tide experience.
When Perkins got the job, he didn't retain most of Bryant's assistant coaches. He kept Bryant's most celebrated assistant, Ken Donahue, the defensive coordinator. But, two years later, after the 1984 season, Perkins fired him, too. Donahue got a job coordinating the defense at his alma mater, Tennessee, and helped the Vols beat Alabama in 1985.
The thing is that Bryant would've made at least some of those changes had he remained, especially getting rid of the wishbone. Perkins told Sports Illustrated that Bryant approved of his idea to turn to a pro-style offense.
And, as for those white helmets, Bryant-coached teams sometimes wore them, including Perkins' squads in the 1960s.
A brusque man
Perkins didn't care what anyone thought of any change he made. He was abrupt, and his natural look was a constant glare with blue steel for eyes. If you didn't like him, that was tough.
He didn't make nice with some of the old friends of the program. Practice was closed, and that was a change for some folks who were accustomed to being allowed through the gates.
He didn't cultivate relationships with the reporters who covered Alabama like Bryant did. Before coming back to Alabama, Perkins had served as head coach of the New York Giants in 1979-82, dealing with the infamous Big Apple media rush.
Perkins commented once that Alabama sports writers couldn't unload the trucks for their counterparts in New York.
Years later, after seeing how the New York tabloids covered sports, I wondered if Perkins wasn't paying Alabama reporters some sort of backhanded compliment.
Probably not. A 1983 Sports Illustrated story described a scene after a Perkins news conference in the week leading to his first game. The story says that as Perkins was trying to leave, a columnist at a weekly newspaper asked Perkins for a picture together.
Doubt that happened in New York. So, I can see his point.
His legacy
Perkins recruited in a wider area than the Tide had previously. He pushed to sign top-level talent.
He was a terrific offensive coach and play-caller, as he showed as an NFL offensive coordinator before and after his time at Alabama.
He improved the facilities, including building the football complex. After that, the locker rooms were no longer on the bottom level of the basketball coliseum. That complex is still there, named for former athletics director Mal Moore.
If Perkins had stayed at Alabama, he would've won championships. I have no doubt he would have.
Instead, he's known for an ordinary record of 32-15-1, even though it includes wins over an impressive list of college football royalty: Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State and Southern California.
After Alabama
Perkins once said he would walk to Alabama for a chance to succeed Bear Bryant. So why did he stay only four years?
Even for a man with a thick outer shell like Perkins, the NFL was a more comfortable fit. He left to coach the Tampa Bay Bucs in 1987 but was fired in 1990.
Perkins eventually moved back to Tuscaloosa in 2018. At the time, his daughter attended Alabama and worked in Saban's football office as a recruiting hostess.
Saban speaks highly of Perkins. When Saban came to Alabama, he made plenty of changes just like Perkins did — but without nearly the same amount of grief.
Saban actually faced Perkins three times in the NFL. In 1993 when Perkins was New England's offensive coordinator and Saban was Cleveland's defensive coordinator, their teams played with the Patriots winning 20-17 on a late touchdown. In 1994, they faced twice, with Cleveland winning 13-6 in the regular season and 20-13 in the playoffs.
My interaction with Perkins
Among my interactions with Perkins as a very young reporter, my favorite is the last one in the late 1980s.
The annual Alabama-Auburn game used to be played in Birmingham every year. After Perkins left, Auburn announced it would take its home game against Alabama to Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The location of the Iron Bowl had been a contentious issue, and when Perkins was at Alabama, he stoked the fires by saying he would never take a team to Auburn.
When the news broke that Auburn indeed would make Alabama come to its campus, I was a part-timer at The Birmingham News and had office duty that particular day. Perkins was coaching Tampa Bay by then.
My sports editor was Wayne Hester, and I got a lot of choice assignments from Wayne because I would do what I was told without arguing (too much). That day, he told me that he wanted me to call Perkins at his Tampa home and ask him about the decision in light of what he had said about taking a team down to Auburn.
Wayne gave me Perkins' home number, and I dutifully called. Perkins' wife answered, and after she got him on the phone, I quickly described the decision and asked him for his reaction.
Perkins barked at me, "Am I supposed to have a reaction?”
I said, "That's up to you, Coach Perkins."
Then he proceeded to give me a long reaction. Loudly.
He could be sharp as a tack, helpful, totally dismissive of how he came off, and cantankerous as a badger — all at the same time.
I'll never forget Ray Perkins, and if you appreciate Alabama football history, you won't, either.