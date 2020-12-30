Mark Edwards: Alabama star Najee Harris sets records, celebrates a soccer star, and lives life on his terms

It's too bad that Alabama's Najee Harris won't win the Heisman Trophy this football season.
His acceptance speech certainly would've been delightful.
Because of restrictions in place by head coach Nick Saban, Alabama football players rarely spend much time with reporters, and when they do, they're discouraged from saying anything that might draw any attention. Still, even with limited chances, Harris' personality sneaks through.
Asked Tuesday about the surprise of him catching three touchdown passes in the SEC Championship Game against Florida, Harris playfully looked as if he was shocked. Then, with a big smile, he answered, "I've been catching the ball since birth. What're you talking about, man?"
A short moment later, he topped that: "I've been catching the ball since I was in the fetus position. C'mon now."
One of the leaders of a No. 1-ranked Alabama football team that will play Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals (Thursday at 3 p.m. in Arlington, Texas, on ESPN), Harris marches to the beat of his own drummer. Maybe he makes his own drums.
Other players might strike a Heisman pose after scoring a touchdown, but Harris is different. How many college football players imitate a goal-scoring celebration of a women's soccer star?
When he stands still for a moment in the end zone with his arms flung out to each side, he's giving a nod to United States women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe, a leader on the field and a leader in the fight for pay that's equal to the men's national team members.
She's from California, like Harris is. They share a favorite rapper, Nipsey Hussle. (Music is special to Harris — he is named after jazz saxophonist Jerome Najee Rasheed.)
Also, Rapinoe's stance for equality tugs at Harris.
"Me as a male, I guess you could say, like maybe not too many males will say they look up to a woman nowadays," Harris said. "But, I really look up to her, just for what she does outside of sports. And I guess I had to give her a shoutout and stuff."
On social media, Rapinoe acknowledged Harris with a "Roll Tide!!!!!"
"Did I do that right?" she added.
Even while playing for his sport's Goliath, Harris has a soft spot for an underdog fighter like Rapinoe. As a child, Harris, his mother and his four siblings lived at times in a car, a motel, and a homeless shelter. When asked by a reporter from 247sports.com how many different places he had lived, Harris tried to list them before giving up and saying, "Ask my mom."
"I guess I wouldn't take any of it back because I learned from it ... being grateful for the little things that I have," Harris said this week.
At Alabama, he has had plenty of chances to celebrate Rapinoe by scoring touchdowns. He has scored 27 of them this year to lead the country. His 54 career touchdowns are an Alabama record. If he scores three more in the playoffs, he will tie for the Southeastern Conference record with Tim Tebow, who scored 57 at Florida.
For good measure, he is Alabama's all-time leader in rushing yards, too, passing NFL stars Derrick Henry and Shaun Alexander in that win over Florida.
At 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, Harris is strong enough to bull his way through tackles, but in the open field, he might hurdle over defenders diving to take out his legs. Against Florida, he even used a dazzling spin move to shake a would-be tackler.
All this success was expected of him. When he was a high school senior in Antioch, Calif., just outside of San Francisco, he was rated the No. 1 running back in the country by the online recruiting services. Rivals.com even named him the nation's top recruit for the Class of 2017, regardless of position.
Plenty of schools chased him, including Alabama. Michigan and UCLA were hot on Harris' trail, too.
You know how these days college signees in every sport want their moment where they sit behind a table, announce their choice and soak in the applause of family and friends?
Harris wanted none of that. The less attention, the better. He had picked Alabama, but he wasn't saying for sure he would wear crimson and white until he showed up on campus to enroll for classes.
He played in a high school football all-star game during Christmas break and flew from there to Alabama. he had taken enough credits in high school to graduate a semester early, so he enrolled in January 2017.
Harris swears that the Crimson Tide coaches didn't know they had him until he took the same flight to Alabama as another star-in-the-making, Tua Tagovailoa, an eventual All-America quarterback.
"I didn't even tell them I was coming here," Harris said. "I just showed up. I was tired of (recruiting). I popped up at the airport with Tua."
Tagovailoa looked every bit the star. He finished his time at Alabama as one of the most popular Tide players of his generation — maybe the most popular. He's now the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins.
Harris took a little longer to figure it out in college.
During his freshman year, he played some, but Alabama had a load of talent already at running back. He stood in line behind older running backs Bo Scarbrough, Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs — all of whom are in the NFL now.
In the second half of the season, he barely got to play. In the fourth quarter of the national championship win against Georgia, Saban bypassed all those other guys, went with a gut feeling, and inserted Najee Harris into the game. Fans will always remember Tagovailoa throwing the winning touchdown to DeVonta Smith, but Harris played an important role in Alabama's rally to a victory.
Harris ran hard. He ran angry. It's as if he was so mad about not getting to play, he was taking it out on Georgia. He wound up with 65 rushing yards, which led the team.
That small moment in the sun wasn't enough to keep Harris from seriously considering leaving Alabama.
"The only thing I can tell you is, I hope I'm on the field more," Harris told the San Francisco Chronicle in June 2018. "Last year was the worst feeling. That whole season was mentally challenging."
Harris still shared time as a sophomore before getting his chance as the main guy last year as a junior.
Again, Harris is a different guy. So, rather than bypass his final year of eligibility and head to the NFL — he probably would've been a first- or second-round draft pick — he decided to return to Alabama for his senior year.
Incredibly, with all he's done, he's still getting overlooked a bit. When the Heisman Trophy Trust announced the finalists for its annual award for the nation's best college football player, Harris' name wasn't called.
Teammates Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith made the list. So did Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.
The Trust announced that Harris had finished fifth in the final voting.
Typical Harris, he didn't seem bothered by the snub: "I play my part when my name is called. So it really doesn't matter if I'm in the race or not. That's really it."
He seemed much more excited that Alabama's wide receivers allowed him into their pass-catching club, the "Ryde Outs." He finally earned his way with those three touchdown receptions against Florida.
"Tip my hat to that," Harris said with a big grin.
Then again, maybe he expected that honor — he's been catching footballs since he was in the "fetus position," after all.