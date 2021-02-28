Mark Edwards: After JSU football game, check out maybe the best Gamecocks team on campus

Looking for something to do today after Jacksonville State's football game?
We've got a suggestion: you might take time to see what might be the best team on campus.
After the JSU football team hosts Tennessee Tech today at 3 p.m. at Burgess-Snow FIeld, the Gamecocks' volleyball team will host Tech as well. First serve at Pete Mathews Coliseum is 7 p.m.
Admission to the volleyball match is free, and it's a short drive (or walk) from the football stadium.
Under third-year head coach Todd Garvey, JSU's volleyball team is something to see. The Gamecocks are unbeaten at 6-0, which is tied with Morehead State for the Ohio Valley Conference lead.
They won the regular-season championship last year but even with a good chunk of the regular playing rotation having graduated, Garvey has another quality squad wearing red and white.
Senior Lexie Libs was the OVC's setter of the year last season, and you don't have to know a whole lot about volleyball to see that she's a difference maker.
No athlete on campus gets as excited about a big play as she does, and the rest of the team has no reservation about joining in. If you see a match, you'll get caught up in it, too.
The Gamecocks have plenty of big hitters, including preseason All-OVC performer Lena Kindermann, senior Kaylie Milton and freshman Courtney Glotzbach. Middle blockers Sadie Brown and Katie Montgomery are new to the team but contributing plenty. Brown is a freshman, and Montgomery is a junior after transferring from Southern Utah.
Defensive specialist Erin Carmichael can dig anything out of the floor.
The Gamecocks were picked to finish second in the league this year, and they faced favored Southeast Missouri twice to open the year. JSU took the first match 3-1 and the second 3-0.
They've dropped only two sets all season.
If you're thinking that you can just head on home after the football game and catch volleyball on your computer through ESPN+, keep in mind that this match won't be broadcast. Monday's match against Tennessee Tech at 4 p.m. will be, but not this one.