Mark Edwards: After all these years, Wellborn's Jeff Smith still loves coaching

ANNISTON — Would anybody describe Wellborn's Jeff Smith as "joyful"?
Joyful isn't a word we typically would associate with someone like Smith, a former all-state linebacker who looks like he still could lay out a running back. The only difference is that these days he might need a little help getting up and would have to pretend it didn't hurt.
Joyful isn't a word we would tag to a man who's entering his 27th season as a varsity head football coach, which Smith is this season. After spending three seasons as offensive coordinator at Hueytown, he has put in six years as Ohatchee's head coach, six more leading Hueytown's program, and this will be his 15th at Wellborn.
Still, as the Calhoun County Quarterback Club hosted its annual high school football media day Friday, Smith looked upbeat, happy, positive — well, just plain joyful. He looks like the years on the job have strengthened him, rather than worn him down.
Afterward, Smith didn't confirm or deny that he's joyful, but he agreed he's about as eager to coach his players as he was during his first season on the sideline. It goes back to Mike Battles Sr., who was Smith's coach at Wellborn, and Bill Burgess, who was Smith's coach at Jacksonville State.
They had such an impact on him that he wanted to coach, too. They were especially meaningful to Smith because he grew up without a father. He said he never met his dad. Men like Battles and Burgess filled that role and influenced the type of adult he became.
"I wanted to give the same thing back," Smith said. "Look, is it easy all the time? Lord, no. It's not. But, you know what? If I'm making a positive difference in some of these young men's lives, that's why I'm doing it."
Smith has strong family ties, full of folks who support what he does. He's never on an island by himself.
His mother, Judy Smith, must be an incredible person.
"My momma never missed nothing," he said. "She went to everything. I remember when I was a kid playing in Ezell Park down in Anniston. It was pouring down rain. We were playing the Cobb Panthers, and I looked up there, and she's sitting in the pouring-down rain watching us."
His mother still supports her son's teams. For example, for years she has made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the kids to eat before every practice. She heads up the Wellborn prayer breakfast on the game-day morning.
"There's no man alive that I know of who can work like that woman," Smith said. "She's a working machine. People think I have a good work ethic, but they haven't seen nothing till they've seen my mother."
At home, Smith gets great support from his wife, Lisa Smith. They have three children: Judd Smith, 28; Leah Smith, 22; and Jett Smith, 21.
Smith calls Lisa an "old-school coach's wife." He said Battles and Mrs. Battles mentored them and gave them the lessons they needed to last this long as partners in their journey, which includes lots of high school football.
"My wife, there's no way we could've done what we've done and had the kids we've had without her," Smith said. "She's invaluable. If there's one person that I've got to have, it's her. She's been that good."
Judd serves as Wellborn's offensive coordinator. Jett, a former Jacksonville State player, will assist the school's junior high team.
"I'm very blessed," Smith said, before repeating three times: "Very blessed. Very blessed. Very blessed."
And as far as the word "joyful” goes, Smith acknowledges that it's easy to upbeat this time of year.
"This is what you've worked all year for, and now it's here," he said.
Then, adding that every player and coach should enjoy it, he said, "It'll be over just like that, before you know it."