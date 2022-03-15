Mark Edwards: A diverse JSU 'brotherhood' ready to take on Auburn in NCAA tournament

Darian Adams is from Montgomery and began his college basketball career at Troy. After three solid years, he transferred to Jacksonville State in 2020.
Brandon Huffman grew up in North Carolina and signed with basketball royalty, the North Carolina Tar Heels, just as they had won a national championship. He played three seasons there as a backup and participated in a pair of NCAA tournaments. He transferred to Jacksonville State in 2020.
Kayne Henry came from London, and basketball was his ticket to the United States. He started his college career at the storied San Jacinto College program in Texas, but it was shut down a year later. He moved to Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Fla., before transferring to Jacksonville State a year later in 2019.
He says that growing up in England, he hardly knew about the NCAA tournament, and now he is part of a Jacksonville State men's basketball team that has earned a bid. The 15th-seeded Gamecocks will open against second-seeded Auburn on Friday in Greenville, S.C., as a 15.5-point underdog.
With a roster with 16 players, Jacksonville State has a diverse group, and each has his own story, just like Adams, Henry and Huffman. Their paths to JSU have hardly been a straight line, much like their coach, Ray Harper, who won two NAIA national titles at Oklahoma City, then two NCAA Division II national titles at his alma mater, Kentucky Wesleyan.
He had a five-year stretch at Western Kentucky before resigning in March 2016. JSU athletics director Greg Seitz hired him a month after that, and Harper has settled into a job where he's appreciated. Nobody has succeeded more than him at JSU since Hall of Famer Bill Jones retired in 1998.
Critics of Harper have downplayed his ability to find talent by giving him the backhanded compliment of "great at Xs and Os, but can't recruit." It's an unfair statement.
If he can't recruit, how in the world can he pull in so many good players from so many different places? With apologies, we don't exactly live in a basketball mecca here. The JSU arena is smaller than many in Division I, and while the sport means plenty in Alabama, it still gets drowned out by football.
Still, Harper keeps finding ballplayers, keeps coaching them up, and keeps winning games. He has 550 career victories, including 119 in his six years at JSU.
This is his second NCAA tournament team at JSU. The first came in 2017 when the Gamecocks won the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. I still think his best team was the 2019 squad that went 24-9 but didn't get an NCAA bid after losing to Murray State and other-worldly talented Ja Morant in the conference semifinals.
Still, there's no denying this year's squad is special. It won the ASUN Conference regular-season title and did so by beating all the other title contenders head-to-head.
Again, this is a diverse group. The 16 players list 10 different states and three foreign countries as their homes. Henry calls this team a "brotherhood."
"Chemistry, on and off the court, is like nothing you've ever seen before," he said. "We're always together."
Again, there are plenty of stories in the Gamecock brotherhood. Maros Zeliznak, the popular 6-foot-11 backup to Huffman, is from Slovakia. He came to JSU from the Get Better Academy in the Czech Republic.
Tanguy Touze is a freshman guard who came from France.
Jalen Gibbs grew up in Maryland and spent his freshman year at Drake in Des Moines. He transferred to Mount St. Mary’s in Maryland, where he spent two seasons. He opted out during the 2020-21 season because of COVID-19 before going to JSU. He scored 40 points in his sixth game for Harper.
Jalen Finch is from North Carolina and attended junior college in Florida before coming to JSU. Demaree King is from Oklahoma, where he played junior college ball, then transferred to JSU.
Jay Pal is from Nebraska, spent one year at Clarendon College in Texas, then arrived at JSU. Amanze Ngumezi was raised in Georgia and played two years for the home-state Georgia Bulldogs before crossing the state line to play for JSU.
The remaining six on the roster came the traditional route, from high school straight to JSU: Semaj Henderson, Marcellus Brigham Jr., Caleb Byrd, Juwan Perdue, J.J. Platt and Cam Pope.
The majority seem to like being at Jacksonville State. In a day when so many guys are eager to put their names in the transfer portal, of the 16 on the roster, 12 played last year at JSU. That team went 18-9, and only one from that squad had eligibility remaining and didn't return. Henry, Adams and Huffman took advantage of the COVID-19 waiver that the NCAA Council granted, which allowed them to play a fifth season.
Will this diverse brotherhood be enough to overcome the odds JSU faces? Hey, don't be so quick to pick against this group.
Since the the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, nine No. 15 seeds have taken down No. 2 seeds, and that includes some bigger names than Auburn: Syracuse to Richmond in 1991, Arizona to Santa Clara in 1993, Duke to Lehigh in 2012, Michigan State to Middle Tennessee in 2016, and Ohio State to Oral Roberts in 2021.
Why not the Gamecock brotherhood?