Marginal risk of severe weather for Northeast Alabama Wednesday night

Northeast Alabama will be at a marginal risk of severe weather Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
A front will move through the area bringing between 2 and 3 inches of rain from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, according to Daniel Martin, a meteorologist with the service’s Calera office near Birmingham. The forecast includes the possibility of winds up to 60 mph and tornadoes, though Calhoun County and much of the station’s northern coverage area is in a “marginal” risk zone, the least severe risk of the service’s five-category scale.
“We’ll continue to assess things to see if there are any changes or updates,” Martin said Tuesday morning. “It could be a prolonged event in terms of the threat window, thanks to the nature of slow progression in this system.”
The southern part of the state faces a “slight” risk on the scale, one step above marginal.
Martin warned that high rainfall could lead to some localized flooding in low-lying areas, and that drivers should watch for puddling on roads.
“Definitely take it easy out there,” he said.
The front will bring cooler high temperatures than the low 70s of the last few days, though nothing quite like winter, Martin said. Highs will be in the 50s for a few days before warming back up next week, he said.