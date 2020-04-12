Many struggle with mental illness amid isolation, stigma, shortage of help

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.